newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

17 Visually Slimming Dresses for Summer — Under $40 on Amazon

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzZee_0a4S6pcM00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have big plans for the summer, and they include stepping out in show-stopping looks on the regular. After being cooped up for so long, our stylish selves deserve time in the spotlight! We’re on the hunt for new dresses to wear, and we’re specifically looking for flattering pieces that are slimming and make Us feel supremely confident.

If you’re on a similar mission, get pumped — we broke down our top picks into three slimming categories: Ruched dresses, flare dresses and wrap dresses. Each of these styles offer different benefits, so whether you want something that’s more skintight or are in the market for a flowy, boho feel, there’s bound to be a frock that’s perfect for you!

17 Visually Slimming Dresses to Wear This Summer

Ruched Dresses

1. This BTFBM ruched bodycon mini dress is one of Amazon’s all-time bestsellers, and shoppers keep coming back because of how flattering it is on tons of different body types!

2. Slip dresses are one of our favorite trends lately, and this satin version from Gmeitoey has gorgeous ruching that you can adjust to your liking!

3. We love that this GRACE KARIN dress has a looser top, and the skirt is fitted with ruching to create a beautiful slimming effect.

4. Shoppers say they were seriously shocked by how amazing they feel in this CURLBIUTY bodycon dress — body confidence for the win!

5. Another sleek trending look is this ruched bodycon tank dress from BTFBM!

Fit and Flare Dresses

6. This ECOWISH mini dress has a fitted triangle top neckline and a flowy ruffled skirt that’s made for summertime hangouts!

7. The tie detail on this VOTEPRETTY midi dress accentuates the bust and creates a small cutout detail, which looks chic with the A-line skirt!

8. This swing dress from Romwe cinches you in at the smallest part of your waist to create a flattering silhouette, and reviewers say it’s super comfortable!

9. We’re obsessed with the eyelet embroidery on this BerryGo maxi dress, and its design is ideal for any fancy occasion!

10. This Sarin Mathews off-the-shoulder cocktail dress is one of our favorite flattering styles!

11. For casual everyday wear, this empire-waist sleeveless dress from LONGYUAN is a strong choice!

Wrap Dresses

12. The draped design of this Berydress wrap dress is elegant and slimming, and we love its modest look!

13. This midi dress from OUGES has a wrap style and an added belted detail at the waist that makes you look long and lean.

14. Amazon shoppers say that when it comes to classic wrap dresses, this version from ZESICA takes the cake!

15. The wrap style of this ULTRANICE dress is classic, and it’s flattering for virtually every body type!

16. We adore the high slit on this II ININ maxi dress — why not show off some leg?

17. This midi dress from PRETTYGARDEN isn’t a typical wrap dress, but the tie-waist detail is a major hit with so many shoppers!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Cocktail Dresses#Slip Dresses#Fancy Dress#Elegant Design#Btfbm#Curlbiuty#Ecowish#Longyuan#Ouges#Zesica#Ultranice#Prettygarden#Slimming Dresses#Classic Wrap Dresses#Flare Dresses#Bodycon Mini Dress#Ruched Dresses#Amazon Shoppers#Flattering Pieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsKFOR

Best tech under $100 on Amazon right now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re itching to upgrade devices or invest in new tech, you don’t need to wait for a big sale. There are plenty of top tech gadgets on Amazon you can buy right now for $100 or less. To help...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Recreate Adele’s sensational summer-ready look with these tie-dye dresses

As a notoriously private person, when Adele posts a photo on Instagram, the internet goes wild. And now, to mark her birthday, the British singer has given us a true gift by sharing a series of summer-ready snaps, letting us all know she’s well and truly “Thirty Free”. Each of the photos is as sensational as the next and sees the star emulating carefree, happy vibes. By the looks of things, she’s seriously living her best life. In the first image, she’s seen looking laid-back in a black and white self-portrait wearing her signature gold hoops and loose waves....
ShoppingPosted by
Womanly Live

The Top-Rated Spring Dresses To Buy On Amazon

When the weather takes a drastic turn, it’s probably a sign to upgrade your wardrobes. So to ease any and all anxiety, we’ve curated a list of the most affordable and chic spring dresses you can find on Amazon. In a pandemic-stricken world, online shopping has come as a welcome...
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

9 Dresses To Pair With Sneakers This Spring and Summer, As You Ease Out of Sweatpants

For most of 2020, I couldn’t imagine a time when I’d ever want to return to “real” (read: not soft) clothes. But now that I’m vaccinated and can socialize safely outside of my tiny quarantine bubble, I’m suddenly very into playing dress-up. With that said, I’m not fully ready to throw on three-inch heels again, nor is there really an occasion to do so in a world still limited by COVID-19 precautions, where the best socializing takes place outdoors. So this summer, I’ll be living in dresses paired with sneakers, the perfect pandemic-transition outfit.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

You Need This $22 Sunflower Dress for the 1st Day of Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We feel like our spring wardrobe is finally coming together, but just like that, summer is already on the horizon. Luckily, a lot of our spring fashion can double as summer fashion — but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to make a stylish impact the day the new season arrives!
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Everyone Needs That Perfect White Summer Dress—Here Are 30

Summer always has been and always will be about the white dress. Finding the one that's right for you, however, is easier said than done. We all know that one girl who always looks effortlessly pulled-together and stylish no matter what the occasion—that girl definitely has a handful of perfect white summer dresses on deck and thanks to this story, now so will you. The secret to finding the absolute best white dresses is to choose ones that you can throw on with little to no effort, that can easily be dressed up or down, and that makes you feel very comfortable. When a dress, or any garment, for that matter, causes too much fuss in your life, it tends to just sit in your closet and never see the light of day. That's exactly what we're trying to avoid here on this quest for the perfect white summer dress and I think I did just that.
ApparelPosted by
People

These Bold Summer Dresses, Pants, and Tops Just Dropped on Amazon — but They Won’t Stick Around

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. After months of dreary weather and black and gray sweatpants, it's time to brighten up your wardrobe. Amazon's latest influencer collaboration for in-house label The Drop launched today, and the limited-edition collection is full of bold dresses, tops, and pants for under $55.
Appareleminetra.com

Btfbm shirring dress is gorgeous and slim bodycon look

Because Us Weekly has an affiliate partnership, we may be rewarded for some of the links to our products and services. Bodycon dresses tend to look great, but not all We I am confident to wear them. Flocks that stick to the skin are often apparent and are not the most flattering method.That’s why We are obsessed Ruche, one of the best trends in the fashion scene for years!
ApparelAccuWeather

Summer dresses to up your style in the warm weather

While spring may still be reigning, the smell of chlorinated pools opening up and backyard barbeques are already wafting through the air. Summer is coming. And, with summer being just around the corner, we're sure you'll soon find yourself wanting to beat that summer heat with some breezy summer dresses.
ShoppingPosted by
POPSUGAR

15 Bestselling Sunglasses From Amazon We Need For the Summer

Sunglasses are one of our favorite accessories, especially for the summertime. They can easily elevate a look while hiding our allergy-stricken eyes. Sunglasses let you experiment and go out of your comfort zone with different shapes, sizes, styles, and colors. Regardless of your vibe or aesthetic, a good pair of sunglasses never fails. Whether you love an oversize look, a classic pair of aviators, or something retro and chic, Amazon is the destination for trendy and affordable sunglasses, but their bestsellers take the cake. We curated budget-friendly pieces so that you can rock chic styles without breaking the bank.
ApparelPopSugar

Summer Is Coming, and These 11 Dresses From Madewell Are Ready For You

This year, we're all about the dress. After a year of being at home, it feels really nice to have an outfit that's one-and-done, and for us, that's a dress. They're so easy to style, and they can be easily dressed up or down depending on the shoes or accessories you put with them. Since summer's coming, we're shopping at Madewell, because of course we are. These 11 dresses will be on permanent rotation in your closet.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Everything an Amazon Fashion Expert Is Adding to Her Cart for the Summer — All Under $50

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Call us psychic, but we have a feeling you’re probably thinking about what to add to your wardrobe as the weather warms up. Summer is just over a month away, after all. (Not that we’re counting.) Whether you’re inspired by TikTok trends or what your favorite celebs are wearing, Amazon is easily the go-to spot for finding affordable summer styles.
ApparelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

I'll Be Wearing Dress (With Shorts Built-In) All Summer

Athletic wear has become mainstream, driven by staying at home for a year. From leggings to bike shorts to skorts (yes, skorts), these styles have been less about fitness and more about fashion. For months and months, I’ve been seeing tennis dresses everywhere. These aren’t your ‘90s polo dresses, made from thick, pique fabric and paired with pearls. No, these are exercise and workout dresses, made from athletic fabric, with a bodysuit underneath and they’re everywhere. I got the chance to test three of the most popular ones on the market from Outdoor Voices, Aerie, and Girlfriend Collective. Each dress has thin straps and a stretchy bodysuit with shorts underneath, but that’s about as far as the comparisons go.
ApparelPopSugar

Sincerely Jules's New Collection With Bandier Is Under $100, and Available on Amazon!

We've been following Sincerely Jules for what seems like eons, and we're so excited to shop her latest collection with Bandier. It's filled with all the pieces we need this summer, and perfectly blurs the line between function and fashion. These are the clothes we can wear to work out or to go meet our friends for lunch, and they're so vibrant and sunny, it's almost impossible not to smile when looking at them. If that wasn't enough, each piece is under $100.
ApparelETOnline.com

11 Cute Graduation Dresses Under $100

It's officially graduation season, and if you're searching for the perfect graduation dress to wear with your cap and gown, you're at the right place. Whether you're attending a high school graduation, college graduation or graduate school graduation, ET Style has gathered the cutest graduation dresses to shop right now. Keeping in mind of your ceremony's dress code while finding a dress that wears easily under a graduation gown, we've selected dresses that vary in lengths, silhouettes, styles and colors that won't have you feeling uncomfortable as you wear both layers.
Apparelprima.co.uk

12 of the chicest white dresses to get you summer ready

Summer is just around the corner, and many of us are ready to our trade indoor loungewear and cosy knits for something lighter, smarter, fresher and prettier. We've already scoured the high street for the best polka dot dresses, and coveted these pretty gingham frocks too, and now we've picked out some of the best and most affordable white dresses, suitable for smart and casual occasions, to keep us cool this summer.
ApparelCosmopolitan

Your Next Favorite Summertime Dress Is on Amazon, BTW

I love mixing tops and bottoms like any fashion fanatic, but there's something about a summertime dress that just speaks to me. Maybe it's the fact that wearing one cuts my getting-ready time in half or that it's a one-way ticket to cute outfit central. (Such simplicity moves me, okay!?) So, when I want a cute warm-weather outfit moment something that's a) trendy, b) affordable, and c) fast: I turn to Amazon.