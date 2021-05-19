Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 10:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1029 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mercedes, Relampago, Mercedes High School, Mercedes Junior High School, Ruben Hinojosa Elementary School, Mercedes Memorial Library, Mercedes Police Department, Llano Grande Country Club and Mcallen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov