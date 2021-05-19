newsbreak-logo
Georgia Crime & Safety

Authorities hunting 'armed and dangerous' man last seen in Bartow County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 57 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleBARTOWN COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement personnel in Bartow County are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous who fled deputies during a shootout on Tuesday night. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is on a manhunt for Justin Ray Green, 39. Authorities asked the public to contact 911 if anyone sees or knows Green's whereabouts and do not approach him.

