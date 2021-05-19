Duran Duran Announce New Album ‘Future Past,’ Share Video for “Invisible” (Directed by Artificial Intelligence)

This week’s featured artist is Virgil, who plays mainly rock and blues, and has had his SL shows streamed on the South Pole!. Check out his music and calendar below. A: When I first came to Second Life I was looking for an online game to play, like The Sims or WoW, and had never even heard of SL. Once I got online and started exploring I was hooked. I did all the things we all do, I imagine, and then a few years ago I met a woman that sang in SL. When she found out I was a musician, she said I should give it a try. So I did.