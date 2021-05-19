Duran Duran Announce New Album ‘Future Past,’ Share Video for “Invisible” (Directed by Artificial Intelligence)
Future Past is the name of a new album from Duran Duran, and it’s apparent this one’s all about technology and … well, the future, as its title may suggest. Announced on Wednesday, the record was co-produced by the band and Erol Alkan, with additional production assistance from Giorgio Moroder and Mark Ronson. Guest-wise, the record features collaborations with Graham Coxon of Blur, Mike Garson (David Bowie‘s longtime pianist), and Lykke Li.www.rockcellarmagazine.com