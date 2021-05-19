newsbreak-logo
Duran Duran Announce New Album ‘Future Past,’ Share Video for “Invisible” (Directed by Artificial Intelligence)

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 56 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture Past is the name of a new album from Duran Duran, and it’s apparent this one’s all about technology and … well, the future, as its title may suggest. Announced on Wednesday, the record was co-produced by the band and Erol Alkan, with additional production assistance from Giorgio Moroder and Mark Ronson. Guest-wise, the record features collaborations with Graham Coxon of Blur, Mike Garson (David Bowie‘s longtime pianist), and Lykke Li.

www.rockcellarmagazine.com
