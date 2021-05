This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Russian Dolls have been unmasked as ... Hanson!. Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson were revealed Wednesday night to be the elusive singers under the seemingly constantly multiplying costume on this season of The Masked Singer — no doubt a nod to their evolution as a band over the years, as well as their large families (the guys are the oldest of seven children, and have 15 kids of their own among the three of them).