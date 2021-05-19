newsbreak-logo
Ralston City Council votes to end mask mandate

On Tuesday, the Ralston City Council Voted to end the city’s mask mandate immediately but is still urging people who are not fully vaccinated to voluntarily wears masks and follow virus-spread mitigation practices recommended by the CDC.

The mask mandate was in effect since Nov. 25.

Omaha's mask mandate is also set to expire on Tuesday, May 25.

You can read a full copy of the resolution below:

