See Inside New Mom Naomi Campbell's Home in Kenya, Complete With a Pool in the Living Room

As someone with over 40 years experience in the fashion and entertainment industry (she famously got her first gig at age 7 when she appeared in a Bob Marley video) Naomi Campbell has learned a trick or two when it comes to beauty. Clearly the supermodel, who’s walked in runways for the most iconic designers, is genetically blessed, but she also counts on certain products to stay camera ready — and it starts with great skin. It’s not just her million dollar face that gets the TLC, Naomi Campbell’s bath routine ensures that her entire body stays smooth and glowing, and now she’s sharing exactly how she does it.