See Inside New Mom Naomi Campbell's Home in Kenya, Complete With a Pool in the Living Room
Supermodel, actress, activist, and new mom Naomi Campbell is known for a number of impressive things, but thanks to her recent interview with Architectural Digest, it's apparent that her gorgeous home and taste in decor also deserve recognition. The model gave viewers a peek into her beachfront villa in Malindi, Kenya, revealing details in her home that capture her love for all things beautiful and handmade. "Most of the furniture is workmanship that's been done here in Kenya, so we keep it local," Naomi told AD.www.popsugar.com