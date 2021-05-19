newsbreak-logo
Protests planned as North Carolina officers who killed Andrew Brown keep jobs

By Metro US
Metro International
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Protesters planned to boycott businesses on Wednesday after North Carolina’s Pasquotank County chief prosecutor declined to bring charges against the sheriff’s deputies who killed a Black man during an attempted arrest, local media reported. District Attorney Andrew Womble said on Tuesday deputies were justified in shooting Andrew Brown,...

