De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul review: beautiful bean-to-cup coffee maker

(Pocket-lint) - Coffee is a daily need for so many of us, so it's a good idea to get the best coffee machine you can so you can maximize that morning brew experience. The classic French press coffee maker uses a simple mechanism to provide a fantastic cup of coffee. A long container that includes a handle and a small lip for pouring is the main aspect, but the filter and plunger are what make it all work. It's the simplest coffee maker because you don't need any electricity other than for boiling water. And cleaning it is a breeze. Just take it apart and wash, or even stick it in the dishwater.