De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul review: beautiful bean-to-cup coffee maker
The De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul review, boiled down: simply one of the best bean to cup coffee machines you can buy. Let’s be frank, here. We’ve not always been big fans of bean-to-cup coffee machines in days of yore. Outside of the very best bean-to-cup coffee makers, they've tended to be both extraordinarily expensive, and really quite bad at making coffee with any punch. In fact the majority of models we’ve tried have failed to produce espressos – and any other style of coffee for that matter – with any real depth, flavour or strength.www.t3.com