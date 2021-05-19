newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Smartwatch Activity Tracker Bracelet Can Be Yours For Just $19.95 – Avail Discount Now

By Zarmeen Shahzad
wccftech.com
 58 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartwatches are a fashion trend that we can all get on board with. Not only do they look great, but they offer so many great features that you instantly get attached to them. However, smartwatches can be pretty expensive, and not everyone has a budget for watches. So, if you are on the lookout for good deals, then we have something for you right here. Get the Smartwatch Activity Tracker Bracelet at an amazing 48% discount offer. The offer will expire in a week, so avail it as soon as possible.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartwatches#Calories#Touch Screen Support#Ios 8 0#Specs#Standby#Russian#German#Italian#Japanese#French#Korean#Discount#Watches#Notifications#Wrist#Remote Camera#Store#Blue Product Dimensions#Happy Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
YogaAllentown Morning Call

Can you use a fitness tracker without a phone?

Fitness trackers are a great way to remind yourself to stay active, which can have huge benefits on overall wellness. If you've owned one, you may remember using your smartphone to set it up and track your various health metrics. This is because most are designed to be connected to mobile devices to enhance the user experience.
NFLwccftech.com

Google Pixel 4 XL Smartphone 64GB (Pre-Owned) Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer – Avail Now

Looking for a new phone? Worried about the high prices? Well, look no further because I have the deal for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Google Pixel 4 XL Smartphone 64GB (Pre-Owned). The offer will expire this week, so avail it right away. This is an amazing phone with great features and you don’t want to miss the chance to get it at a discount price.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Save $70 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the better smartwatches in the $200-$250 price range. Although it's mainly aimed at Samsung fans who are using Galaxy devices, the smartwatch can be easily paired with any iPhone running iOS 9.0 and above (some features will not be available).
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

9 best smartwatches for kids that have games, cameras and trackers

If you wear a smartwatch, the chances are your child will want to wear a smartwatch too. And the good news is, there are lots of age-appropriate options to choose from. At the younger end of the age range are smartwatches that are very much toys first. They most likely have a camera and games, and often have a basic pedometer too. They’re great for playing with and encouraging little ones to learn to tell the time. Next are the fitness-tracker-style smartwatches – some of these are pared-back, budget versions of “grown-up” fitness bands, while others are specifically designed for children and...
Electronicsreviewed.com

At just $20, the Wyze Watch totally redefines the budget smartwatch

It’s difficult to assess the Wyze Watch (available at Wyze). With an Apple-inspired design, but a very limited set of abilities, this smartwatch would be dismissed as a waste of time if it were priced at $100. Even at $50, there would be a long list of caveats for any would-be buyer, including slow performance and a lack of both features and polish. But the Wyze Watch costs just $20. For the price of a lunch bill, you get an aluminum body, color touchscreen, long battery life, and basic fitness and sleep tracking. After a week of testing, I have no doubt it's a bargain.
Electronicsluxatic.com

These are the 20 Best Luxury Smartwatches Right Now

Technology has been constantly changing and evolving to different levels in this last decade and the smartwatch market is partly responsible for it. Not only do people depend on technology for their daily lives, they have also become more health conscious and are taking better care of themselves in general. Eating better and exercising more has been a rising trend, so it’s no wonder that people have become obsessed with monitoring their health stats.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Logitech gaming peripherals, smartwatches and more are on sale right now

You can currently get your hands on a new Logitech G915 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard for just under $200. This is one of the best, if not the best, keyboard around, and you can get it with $30 savings on its Tactile configuration, which means you get the sweet spot between a clicky and a linear keyboard. The next option is the Logitech G513 Carbon which is now getting a $20 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $130. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Corsair K60 for just $70 after a $20 discount.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 now available for just $229

You can now get Samsung Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch for just $229 (was $399) from Amazon US, find the deal here. The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 comes with a refined design with a rotating round bezel. It is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter — combined with a larger display.
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

The $37 Open SmartWatch can be assembled & modified by everyone

The $37 Open Smartwatch is the result of an open source project. The Lite Edition starts selling tomorrow with a GPS iteration to follow in the near future. The device is based on ESP32 tech. This is a low-cost, low-power system on a chip microcontroller with integrated WiFi and dual-mode Bluetooth. Created “Paul’s 3D Things“, the timepiece consistes of hardware modules, 3D printable cases and a proprietary operating system based on C++/Arduino/PlatformIO. Everything is created with open source software and hosted on GitHub.
ElectronicsMac Observer

Pixelmator Pro Available With 50 Percent Discount

Starting Thursday, Pixelmator Pro is available with a 50 percent discount. It means the popular image editing software (full disclosure – I use it basically every day and love it) is available for just U.S.$19.99. Sneak Peek at Pixelmator Pro 2.1. The sale was prompted by the upcoming release of...
ElectronicsBikerumor

Invoxia Cellular GPS Tracker locates your bike, scooter, car or luggage for just 30g

Have you just spent a large proportion of your dispensable income on the bike of your dreams? If so, you might want to take some steps to ensure it remains in your possession. Beyond a Sold Secure lock from a reputable brand, an insurance policy and a good bit of common sense, what else can you do to keep your bike safe? Well, in the event that it does talk a walk under the volition of a thief, you can now track its exact whereabouts with the new Invoxia Cellular GPS Tracker. Here’s more.
ElectronicsWareable

Garmin Venu 2 v Apple Watch Series 6/SE – choose the right device for you

The Apple Watch isn't your only smartwatch option if you own an iPhone, and that's good news because it's always good to have options, right?. One of those alternatives you might be considering is the Garmin Venu 2. It offers tracking for runs, cycles, HIIT and golf at its core, and has a potent mix of health features and a week of battery life. And that could turn the heads of those looking at the Apple Watch.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Best Amazon Deals: Save 50% Off This Kate Spade Smartwatch

With Spring underway and the Summer season just weeks away, there's no better time than now for a wardrobe refresh to prepare for the summer. Along with jewelry, accessories, handbags, shoes, and more, Amazon has tons of deals for spring into summer. The Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch is available at Amazon's Sale event and is the perfect watch to gift or help you keep track of your fitness and wellness goals. The watch is currently priced at $169 (regularly $339) – giving you 50% off. There's also a Black Kate Spade Scallop Watch for $169 -- giving you 50% off.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Razer Power Up Bundle now available for just $69

Razer Power Up Bundle which includes Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard, Viper Ambidextrous wired gaming mouse, and Kraken X Lite gaming headset is now available for just $69 (was $159). About this bundle:. The Razer Cynosa Lite is our entry-level keyboard with gaming grade keys featuring a Razer Choma single zone...
Retailwccftech.com

Apple iMac Core i5 (Renewed) Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now

If you are thinking of investing in an Apple product, then you already know that it would cost you a lot. So, it's always better to look for good deals that will help you get quality products at a great price. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Apple iMac Core i5 21.5”, 2.7GHz 8GB RAM 1TB HDD (Renewed). The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Doorbuster Deal: Microsoft Surface Duo now available for just $599

Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. You can now get a Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB model for just $599 from Woot. You can get Surface Duo 256GB model for just $669. The full specs include:. You can grab the...