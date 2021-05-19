Smartwatch Activity Tracker Bracelet Can Be Yours For Just $19.95 – Avail Discount Now

You can currently get your hands on a new Logitech G915 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard for just under $200. This is one of the best, if not the best, keyboard around, and you can get it with $30 savings on its Tactile configuration, which means you get the sweet spot between a clicky and a linear keyboard. The next option is the Logitech G513 Carbon which is now getting a $20 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $130. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Corsair K60 for just $70 after a $20 discount.