newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paul Mooney, Legendary Comedian and Chappelle's Show Great, Dead At 79

By Adrienne Jones
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Mooney was known for his unflinching social criticism, and being able to bring a sharp wit to the subject of racism and race relations, which he did many times during his long career as a comedian, actor and writer, including during his collaborations with fellow comedy legend, Richard Pryor. Mooney's publicist confirmed his passing to Daily News.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Pryor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Comedy#Legendary#Daily News#Comedian#Fellow Comedy Legend#Sharp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmetv.com

Is this a singer or a comedian on The Ed Sullivan Show?

I missed missed Jean Carrol. As much as I love Rodney, I don't think he would have gotten much respect if he had tried to sing. Pryor, Carlin and Dangerfield. Three of the all time greatest comedians in one quiz. Good job MeTV!. 13/15. I thought #1 was LaWanda Page...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

That Damn Michael Che seems aimed at being the new Chappelle's Show, but it also indicates the humbling of a maturing comedy agitator

"There are elements of the series that will inevitably draw comparisons to Chappelle’s Show, particularly in the sketches that use broad comedy to make a statement about the realities of racial injustice in America," says Kevin Fallon. "It’s a more micro approach than the underrated Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, which spent entire seasons exploring multiple facets of one social justice issue through Cenac’s comedy perspective. But That Damn Michael Che has a similar effect as Problem Areas. The comedy and the intimacy of Che’s personal experience create a show that feels funnier, more resonant, and more current than he could ever hope to be on SNL. There’s also reason to be exasperated by how Che has handled himself as a public figure since gaining fame on the sketch show. When called out and criticized for offensive jokes perceived as transphobic, homophobic, sexist, and ageist, he has in the past taken to social media to harass those lobbying the complaints. In one case, he doxxed former Daily Beast writer Samantha Allen after she wrote about transphobia in comedy. Because That Damn Michael Che asks for a certain level of empathy as he details so much of his personal history and feelings, that behavior is something to square with when you watch. Che clearly thrives on baiting controversy and then engaging with the fallout. And That Damn Michael Che certainly pokes the bear. But what the show wants to say and what Che wants people to glean from its provocations also, then, indicate the humbling of a maturing comedy agitator."
TV SeriesDecider

‘Legendary’

I was not ready for, nor may I be worthy of, the excellence on display in Legendary Season 2. Fortunately I don’t have to be a performer on par with any of these iconic vogue legends. Just a subscription to HBO Max grants entry to the most intense ball to ever appear on TV. The vogue competition series is back and bolder than ever, with categories and performances that cast so much shade on Season 1—and Season 1 was fierce! The show’s leveled up considerably, with many changes in effect due to COVID. There’s no crowd cheering the houses on, but you don’t notice it because the set pieces, the camerawork, the grace, and the choreo have all stepped it up. Legendary is definitely living up to its name in Season 2.
Ohio EntertainmentSpringfield News Sun

JUST IN: Dates announced for Dave Chappelle & Friends shows

Get ready for another round of laughs as dates have been announced for the return of Dave Chappelle & Friends at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs. Tickets go on sale today, May 17, at noon for 9 p.m. shows on Wednesday, May 26, Thursday, May 27, Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29.
Video GamesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kevin Hart Is Psyched About Borderlands Movie With Jamie Lee Curtis, See His Update From The Set

While movies based on video games have had an uneven track record of success to say the least, that hasn't stopped Hollywood from trying to find that property that has the potential to be both a box office hit and a critical success. The most recent Mortal Kombat was not that movie, but now another big franchise is getting in front of camera with a movie based on the Borderlands franchise, and Kevin Hart, one of the stars alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett, is certainly excited.
Celebritiesthebeatdfw.com

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

J.Cole wasn’t hiding his wife from the world but hiding the wor…well this is a completely different scenario, to say the least. Cole has always been very private with his personal life and gives out little information about who he surrounds himself with. Melissa Heholt, has been the rapper’s best-kept secret for a very long time.
CelebritiesSheKnows

All the Photos Janet Jackson Has Shared of Her Life At Home With Young Son Eissa Al Mana

In January 2017, Janet Jackson welcomed son Eissa Al Mana at age 50 with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017, as they split just a few months after Eissa was born. Since then, Jackson has been vocal about her love for taking on the new role of mom and all the joy that Eissa — now 4 years old — has brought to her life. And while she and Al Mana are notoriously private about their child’s image, Jackson has actually shared a lot about her life with her son and what he’s like over the years. We know he’s a music buff (surprise, surprise) who plays the cello and violin and likes to dance to Michael Jackson, that he loves Paw Patrol and pancakes, and that his mama’s face lights up when he runs into the room. Looking through the photos and videos Jackson has shared over the years, she may not be putting his face on blast — but traces of her life with Eissa and the kid stuff that occupies her life is everywhere.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

When Chicago Med Vet Yaya DaCosta's New Fox Show With The Resident's Morris Chestnut Will Debut

News broke just last week that Yaya DaCosta would be leaving her longtime home at NBC and role as Nurse April Sexton on Chicago Med for a brand new project, and the new show takes her to Fox. In fact, the new show, called Our Kind of People, will see DaCosta team up with an actor who has been a familiar face on Fox for several years now: Morris Chestnut of The Resident fame. Now, Fox already has good news for those wondering when Our Kind of People will be ready for primetime.
Celebritiessharecaster.com

Royal news: Key sign Meghan wanted celebrity lifestyle but Harry wanted to be ‘ordinary’ | Royal | News

Meghan and Harry have stepped onto the global stage since leaving the Firm, alongside Hollywood’s big names, such as TV presenter James Corden and talk show host legend Oprah Winfrey. They have also signed hugely lucrative contracts with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, while sharing platforms with popstars like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez in the name of humanitarian causes. The Duke of Sussex also appeared on LA actor Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, last week and even casually mentioned how his neighbour, the internationally renowned actor Orlando Bloom, had texted him about a security concern.
Violent Crimesthesource.com

Actor Chris Williams Describes Martin Lawrence as an ‘Egomaniac’ and Accuses Martin of Almost Giving Him a Concussion

Actor Chris Williams took to social media to share what he described as an unpleasant experience while working on-set of the show, Martin. Chris Williams described Martin Lawrence as an egomaniac who had someone personally fanning him on-set. Additionally, Chris alleges that he nearly got a concussion following a stunt they did together.