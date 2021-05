(BPT) - Carol Conn’s bipolar disorder went undiagnosed for 10 years, and it wasn’t until she was in her mid-40s that she experienced a psychotic episode and was admitted into the hospital.[i] “I was imagining all sorts of crazy things,” she said. “I thought a friend of mine was watching me by satellite.” One of Carol’s sisters and a friend were able to intervene, and after a 10-day stay in the hospital, she was finally diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed an antipsychotic treatment to manage her bipolar symptoms.