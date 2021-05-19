newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google Play Will Offer Users More Ways to Pay for Apps and Subscriptions

By Furqan Shahid
wccftech.com
 58 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Play is not only the default app store on Android, but it is also one of the largest storefronts when you are talking about the digital app and service distribution. Google Play Store is home to almost 2 million apps. Google Play is also great for microtransactions and purchases, including games, apps, and other services. Whether you are looking at memberships or one-time purchases, they are ubiquitous on the Play Store. Google has now announced a new way for developers who are making paid apps as there are new ways of paying in apps and subscriptions that are making their way to Google Play.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Buy More#Google Apps#Android Apps#App#Video Apps#Google Android#Google Play Store#The Play Store#Billing Library#Transactions Google#App Store#Google I O#Multi Line Subscriptions#Developers#Multi Quantity Purchases#Prepaid Plans#Payment#Multiple Products#One Time Purchases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: App Store advertising expands, Google Play plans for safety, Epic v. Apple trial begins

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Google Play will follow Apple app store 'privacy labels'

Google is creating a new safety section in its Play app store to let Android users see exactly what data developers collect and share about them. The news follows a similar move by Apple in late 2020 that saw the iOS App Store publish a "privacy label" concerning the data collection and sharing practices of services on the platform.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Google Is Going to Make 2FA the Default for All Users

While most of us refer to it as two-factor authentication, Google prefers the term two-step verification. Call it what you will, but Google will make it the default for all users in the future, helping to create an extra layer of security for those Google accounts. Google has offered the...
Cell Phonessnntv.com

App Store vs Google Play: Key Differences to Consider

Originally Posted On: Apple App Store vs Google Play Differences | AdAction.com. There are two distinct worlds in the app ecosystem—the iOS App Store and Google Play. While they operate in many of the same ways, there are distinct differences. In considering the App Store vs Google Play, what matters for advertisers and marketers?
Internet9to5Google

Facebook Messenger only 3rd non-Google app to surpass 5 billion Play Store downloads

Facebook Messenger has become only the third non-Google app to reach the 5 billion download milestone on the Google Play Store. The social media giant has several popular Android apps, but it’s hard to deny that Messenger is among the very best from Facebook. No matter your thoughts of Facebook as a company, Messenger is a very good cross-platform messaging application that is a must download if you do still use the social network.
Businessmediapost.com

Twitter Bets More On Subscriptions With Scroll Acquisition

Publishers aren't the only media businesses that see a future in subscriptions. Social media company Twitter also wants to expand subscription sales, as seen with this week's announcement that it had acquired Scroll. The 4-year-old startup charges readers a fee of $5 a month to see news and articles from...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

The old Google Pay is dead — long live the new Google Pay

Google Pay was refreshed late last year with an all-new interface and a reworked direction. In addition to mobile payments, the app has expanded to support food orders, online shopping with exclusive discounts, and budget tracking. It's a big switch for users, and while many have likely adjusted to the new experience by now, others have stayed on the older, simplified UI. Unfortunately, time has run out for anyone procrastinating on downloading the new app, as Google has put one final nail in the coffin of the legacy version of Pay.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Entertainment Space announced by Google for tablet users

With the pandemic still not over, it only makes sense that tech giants and companies invest on products and services that will make our real and digital lives better. Life is a constant struggle but thanks to technology, we are able to live more comfortably. And as time goes by, innovations are required. In the past year, Google has introduced numerous new features, products, and improvements as the world adapts to a New Normal. The latest is the Entertainment Space which is a new Android tablet experience.
BusinessTechSpot

Epic exposes Apple's efforts to persuade Netflix to keep in-app subscriptions

In brief: Epic Games presented documents in its lawsuit against Apple showing that the Cupertino tech giant went to great lengths to prevent Netflix from dropping in-app payment (IAP) subscriptions from its iOS app. Efforts included special favors and the consideration of punitive measures. Epic hopes to portray Apple as "anything goes" when it comes to retaining its App Store commissions.
InternetComputer Weekly

Google to introduce mandatory MFA for users

Google plans to make multifactor authentication (MFA) compulsory for Google account holders to better protect them from compromise in an increasingly dangerous and sophisticated threat landscape. Announced by Mark Risher, Google director of product management, identity and security, to coincide with World Password Day, the change reflects the increasing vulnerability...
Cell PhonesTechSpot

96% of users are not enabling in-app tracking in iOS 14.5

Not surprising Early analysis suggests that following the release of Apple iOS 14.5 on April 26, the vast majority of users are keeping in-app tracking disabled. A mere 4 percent of users are allowing apps to track their activity across other companies’ apps and websites. Because honestly, if given the choice, who would say yes?
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pay Enables Limited International Payments For US Users

Users in the US who send international payments can now use Google Pay for this. Android Central is reporting that Google Pay international payments are now possible. Thanks to a partnership with Western Union and Wise this is now possible. Now, you do not have to worry about running to a physical Western Union location.
Cell Phonesgamesindustry.biz

13% of iOS users opt-in to app tracking worldwide

Recently Apple has released iOS 14.5 update and with it, mobile apps now have to ask for permission from users to gather tracking data. Analytics platform Flurry reports that -- depending on the day -- up to 13% of users worldwide have allowed apps to track them for advertising, while in the US that number tops out at 5%.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Google Play Has a New Safety Section That Will Show You How Apps Are Using Your Data

Apple's Privacy Labels went live in December of last year, and while a lot of apps criticized them, they ultimately proved to be useful. For those who do not know, these labels are there to glance at what data the apps are collecting and have access to. In addition to that, these privacy labels were also telling the users how the said apps use their data. Now, it seems that Google wants to take the same approach as they will be adding a Safety section to Google Play, which will allow the users to have proper transparency.