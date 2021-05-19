Google Play Will Offer Users More Ways to Pay for Apps and Subscriptions

Google Play is not only the default app store on Android, but it is also one of the largest storefronts when you are talking about the digital app and service distribution. Google Play Store is home to almost 2 million apps. Google Play is also great for microtransactions and purchases, including games, apps, and other services. Whether you are looking at memberships or one-time purchases, they are ubiquitous on the Play Store. Google has now announced a new way for developers who are making paid apps as there are new ways of paying in apps and subscriptions that are making their way to Google Play.