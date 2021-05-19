newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Guatemala's coffee exports to fall up to 3% this season

By Maytaal Angel
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 hour ago

LONDON/GUATEMALA CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Coffee exports from Guatemala, the world’s sixth largest arabica exporter, are set to fall up to 3% this season due to low farmgate prices, a lack of workers and erratic rains linked to climate change, coffee association Anacafe said.

International arabica futures prices are on a tear at the moment, trading near four-year highs mostly because of falling output in Brazil, which accounts for up to half of the world’s arabica supply.

Signs of sliding output in Guatemala are more cause for concern, especially as output in top Central American producer Honduras is also declining. Central America and Mexico produce about a fifth of the world’s arabica.

“(We’ve) been having labor shortages over the last couple of harvests. Low prices play a role, its hard to improve wages,” Juan Luis Barrios, president of Anacafe, told Reuters in a phone interview.

He added that rainfall cycles in the country have broken down due to climate change, affecting bean growth. Guatemala was also hit by two hurricanes last year, which ravaged swathes of central America, displacing more than half a million people.

Anacafe expects Guatemala will export around 3.1 million 60-kg bags in the 12 months to through the end of September, versus 3.2 million in the prior season. The country exports nearly all the coffee it produces.

Barrios said farmers were incurring losses this season of about 20 to 40 cents per lb, roughly the same as last season. Farmgate prices have risen, helped by rising world prices, he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic had pushed up costs for transport, housing and personal protective equipment.

“We’re running on close to six years of (prices) not covering the cost of production. That’s where you start to see drops in production, some farms being abandoned,” Barrios said.

Coffee is one of Guatemala’s top three agricultural exports, with almost one million people in the country relying on it for their livelihood. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Paul Simao)

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala City#Exporter#Mexico#Export Prices#Honduras#Export Growth#Central American#Coffee Exports#World Prices#Falling Output#Harvests#Labor Shortages#Bean Growth#Production#Wages#Farmers#Rainfall Cycles#Supply#Farmgate Prices#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
Agricultureproducebluebook.com

Blueberry exports up 20% from Southern Hemisphere

A growing trend in the Southern Hemisphere continues in the 2020/2021 season with a 20 percent increase in blueberry supply and more than 311,000 tons exported. Peru and Chile represent 90 percent of the shipments, as reported by Simfruit. The growth of organic blueberry supply also stood out, reaching an...
Businessnewfoodmagazine.com

Brazilian exports to UK and EU flourish as coffee trade booms

Exports from Brazil to the UK and EU have seen significant growth, as coffee in particular sees a rise in exports of more than $100m, thanks to a bumper harvest. Brazilian exports to Europe rose significantly in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, with food and drink in particular performing well. Exports to the UK rose by 31 percent, while those to the EU rose by a healthy 4.7 percent, according to a Europe Trade Monitor report from Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency,
Industryvendingtimes.com

Colombia protests snag coffee exports

Anti-government protests in Colombia are blocking coffee exports, according to a report in Sprudge, a coffee industry publication. Roberto Velez, head of the National Federal of Coffee Growers in Colombia, said the blockades are having a particularly significant effect on producers in the Cauca, Narino Valle del Cauca and Huila provinces, which are in the midst of coffee harvests.
Agricultureproducebluebook.com

Mexico becomes world’s leading strawberry exporter

Mexico moved ahead of Spain as the world’s leading strawberry exporter in 2020. Spain was the front runner for over two decades, as $646 million in sales were conducted in 2020, while Mexico reached over $851 million, an increase of 12.4 percent from 2019, as reported by Mexico News Daily.
Agriculturefreshfruitportal.com

Argentina: Lemon export season at risk as Tucuman worker strike continues

The conflict in Argentina between citrus companies and a group of self-organized growers continues to escalate with no end in sight in Tucuman, where 80 percent of the national lemon production comes from. For the second consecutive week, the protesters are carrying out roadblocks, that prevent the passage of trucks...
Worldnaturalgasworld.com

Australian east coast LNG exports up 3% in Apr

Exports to China were up 23% year/year. LNG exports from three projects on the Australian east coast came to 1.99mn metric tons in April, up 3.1% year/year, according to the latest data published by Gladstone Ports Corporation. The exports were flat month/month. China imported 1.37mn mt of LNG last month,...
Industryoliveoiltimes.com

Steep Fall in Spanish Olive Oil Exports to U.K. Since Brexit

Spanish olive oil exports to the United Kingdom fell by 35 per­cent in the first two months of the year com­pared to the same period in 2020, accord­ing to Spain’s Union of Farmers and Livestock Unions. The fig­ures rep­re­sent the first analy­sis of the impact of the post-Brexit trade deal...
IndustryPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

German factory production, exports up in March in good sign

BERLIN — (AP) — Factory production and exports increased strongly in Germany in March, according to official statistics released Friday, developments that bode well for the second quarter in Europe's largest economy as it struggles to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. The Economy Ministry said industrial production rose 2.5% in...
RestaurantsPosted by
AFP

Cooked at 1,000 degrees Celsius: Guatemala's volcanic pizza

Guatemala's Pacaya volcano has been erupting since February, keeping local communities and authorities on high alert. But for David Garcia, the streams of molten lava oozing down the mountainside have become his kitchen. Garcia, a 34-year-old accountant, serves up "Pacaya Pizza" cooked on the smouldering volcanic rock to awed tourists and locals. "Many people today come to enjoy the experience of eating pizza made on volcanic heat," Garcia told AFP from a rocky area that leads to the Pacaya crater, and which he's converted into his workplace.
Agriculturewattagnet.com

Brazil's Q1 egg exports up 142%, more growth forecast

With shipments rising and more markets opening up, Brazil has growing visibility in the international egg market. With a layer flock that is growing year on year and high levels of egg consumption at home, little surprise that Brazil’s presence in the international egg market is increasing. For the first quarter of this year, the country reported that, at 3,773 metric tonnes, egg exports rose by…
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. weather view pressures CBOT corn, soybeans, wheat

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean, corn and wheat future were mostly lower on Monday, with improving weather for crop development across the U.S. Plains and Midwest bolstering expectations for harvest. But strength in the cash market provided support to nearby corn futures, which were on track to post...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as housing activity calms in April

* Canadian home sales fall 12.5% in April from March * Housing starts decline 19.8% in April * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve TORONTO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, consolidating some recent gains as Wall Street edged lower and domestic data showed activity easing in Canada's red-hot housing market in April. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2100 to the greenback, or 82.64 U.S. cents. Last Wednesday, it touched a six-year high at 1.2042. Canadian home sales fell 12.5% in April from March, with the average selling price also declining slightly on the month, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed. Separate data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts falling 19.8%. U.S. stocks slipped as investors shifted their focus to retail earnings this week for clues on the strength of consumer spending. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the U.S. including oil and lumber. As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai prepared to meet her Canadian and Mexican counterparts on Monday to review progress in the new North American trade agreement, she was under pressure from home builders and lawmakers to cut U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber. U.S. crude prices were up 0.20% at $65.5 a barrel as European economic reopenings offset gloom from surging COVID-19 cases in Asia and underwhelming Chinese manufacturing data. Canada's inflation report for April is due on Wednesday which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. If the Canadian dollar continues to rise, it could create headwinds for exports and business investment as well as affecting monetary policy, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said last Thursday. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since November 2019, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year rose 1.5 basis points to 1.578%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Visual Artcnu.org

The Cayalá effect in Guatemala City

Many developments in Guatemala City, Guatemala, are gated, and the New Town of Cayalá sets a different example: One of welcome and openness to all citizens. This growing town, with 350 shops, 650 residences, and major civic buildings and institutions, revives the architectural identity of the region. The central plaza looks like it could have been built hundreds of years ago.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China fears US retreat from Afghanistan amid rise in terror

Beijing [China], May 16 (ANI): China wants Central Asian countries to get involved in its Belt and Road Initiative, but fears that US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan could lead to a rise in terrorism in the region and affect its plans. A commentary in the Global Times has elaborated on...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Guatemala's top court backs controversial NGO law, overturns past ruling

By Sofia Menchu GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala's Constitutional Court on Wednesday overturned an earlier ruling that stopped controversial legislation targeting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from becoming law, in a move likely to alarm rights groups and the United States. Guatemala has been on a collision course with Washington in recent months over the make-up of its highest court, after lawmakers blocked the re-appointment of a key magistrate seen by the United States as being untainted by corruption.
WildlifeScientific American

First Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Released in U.S. Are Hatching Now

This week, mosquito eggs placed in the Florida Keys are expected to hatch tens of thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes, a result of the first U.S. release of such insects in the wild. A biotechnology firm called Oxitec delivered the eggs in late April as part of a federally approved experiment to study the use of genetic engineering—rather than insecticides—to control disease-carrying mosquito populations. The move targets an invasive species, called Aedes aegypti, that carries Zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and other potentially deadly diseases, some of which are on the rise in Florida.
Industryrenewanews.com

Australia’s fossil exports are on increasingly shaky ground

By Ketan Joshi Australia’s major fossil fuel export customers are getting cold feet. What does that mean for the country’s fossil-reliant economy?. The post Australia’s fossil exports are on increasingly shaky ground appeared first on RenewEconomy. For more great articles: Renew Economy.
Economywsau.com

China’s export growth unexpectedly speeds up in April

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s exports growth unexpectedly accelerated in April as the brisk U.S. recovery and stalled factory production in other countries hit by coronavirus propped up demand for goods made in the world’s second-largest economy. Exports in dollar terms surged 32.3% from a year earlier to $263.92 billion, China’s General...
ElectronicsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Taiwan's April exports surge, propelled by chip exports

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s exports rose by double digits in April, boosted by demand for processor chips as global manufacturing revived. Exports increased 38.7% over a year earlier to $35 billion in April, the 10th straight month of gains, Ministry of Finance data showed Friday. Imports advanced 26.4% to $28.8 billion.