Why Giants were essential to Bears landing Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A couple of weeks later, and it still seems improbable that the Bears were able to land Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick. But the Bears may have been even more fortunate than we imagined to find a trade partner in the Giants, because according to Albert Breer, the Bears had tried to move up higher, but were rebuffed. Plus, several circumstances had to come together to ensure Fields’ fall down draft boards.