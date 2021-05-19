Twins' Kyle Garlick: Making another start vs. RHP

Hendricks (2-4) allowed six runs (four earned) across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Pirates. He gave up nine hits and a walk while striking out three. Hendricks had looked better in his last start Tuesday, but he's now allowed four earned runs or more in three of his last five outings. It's been an uncharacteristically rough patch for the righty, who's seen his ERA climb to 6.23. By comparison, Hendricks posted a 2.88 ERA in 2020, and he's been below a 3.50 ERA in each of the last five seasons. That track record suggests that better days are ahead. Hendricks will look to start turning things around next Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Tigers.