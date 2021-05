Twentynine Palms High School swim teams traveled for their meet at Cathedral City to swim against the combined team of Cathedral City Lions and Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles. The Ladycats won 84-62 and the boys won 80-32. Both girls and boys swam for five CIF Times. The boys added one CIF time, lowered four CIF times and had nine of 11 first-place finishes. The Lady Cats swam eight 1st place finishes, five 2nd and two 3rd place finishes.