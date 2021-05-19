newsbreak-logo
Academy of U.S. Veterans opens new club in Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 hour ago
A new place for veterans to create comradery and make an impact in the community is available.

The Academy of U.S. Veterans announced the grand opening of Vetty La Vie - a new military veterans club in Las Vegas.

The president of the AUSV Assal Ravandi spent years in the military as an intelligence analyst and hopes the lounge brings veterans together to help build a stronger community and bring change to veteran issues.

"In the military, we all wear the same gear, we all wear the same uniform. We come from all walks of life and once we get there we have a sense of unity. We hope that by coming together, networking and creating that camaraderie, they can take the lead with their resources and help solve some of our greatest social problems," Ravandi said.

The lounge has a coffee bar, 24/7 access, food, movie screenings and more.

It is a members-only lounge for veterans. However, non-members can also purchase day passes.

