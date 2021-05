Blood is desperately needed; blood drives will be held Thursday, May 13, in both Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. In Yucca Valley, the blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Black Rock High School (5973 Sunnyslope Drive), and in Twentynine Palms, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Desert Trail (6396 Adobe Road). All blood donors must wear a face mask and undergo a COVID-19 health screening on arrival. All donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and incentives. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-TRY-GIVING.