The Center for the Arts at George Mason University Announced a Full Lineup of In-Person Performances for the 2021/2022 ‘Great Performances At Mason Season’

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2021) This year’s UNC Greensboro Concert and Lecture Series invites you to a conversation with one of Hollywood’s most respected actors—an Academy Award winner whose roles have become cultural landmarks; a night of dance with a troupe known for its bold and visceral choreography rooted in Cuban tradition; an evening with one of the world’s most important and influential writers whose books, poetry, and films have proven relevant time and again; and a Tony Award-winning Broadway legend of stage and screen. Add to that a fresh, dynamic, and diverse chamber orchestra and an up-and-coming soulful cellist and you’ve got the ticket to Live Your Life with Live Arts!