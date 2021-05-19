Top 10 Busta Rhymes Guest Verses

As a solo artist, Busta Rhymes has won awards (BET Hip Hop Award for Verizon People’s Champ Award), released top ten singles (“Turn It Up,” “Touch It”), and sold multi platinum albums (The Big Bang, When Disaster Strikes...) - but to some, his best work was the tracks he was featured on.

Here are 10 stellar Busta guest appearances:

“Do It Now” Mos Def Featuring Busta Rhymes

Album: Black On Both Sides (1999)

Brilliant Busta Line: “We did it now, brought it to that level so they get it now/We graduated saturated the game now/Infatuated with the fame now let me explain how”

“Get Low (Remix)” Lil John Featuring Busta Rhymes, Elephant Man And Ying Yang Twins

Album: Part II (2003)

Brilliant Busta Line: “Now all my shorties need to get in line/I said because I’m only gonna tell you one more time”

“Dangerous MC’s” Notorious B.I.G. Featuring Busta Rhymes, Mark Curry And Snoop Dogg

Album: Born Again (1999)

Brilliant Busta Line: “So you loving us so much this s*** is bleeding through you/If I worked in a restaurant, I’d s*** in the food and feed it to you”

“Tough Guy” Xzibit Featuring Busta Rhymes

Album: Weapons of Mass Destruction (2004)

Brilliant Busta Line: “See through, them holes them bullets’ll leave in between you/It seems you, got left to die slow all up inside the venue”

“I’m So Hood (Remix)” DJ Khaled Featuring Big Boi, Birdman, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Ludacris And Rick Ross

Album: We The Best (2007)

Brilliant Busta Line: “You know I keep that thing when I walk/See the dialect different from the slang in my talk”

“Hurt” T.I. Featuring Busta Rhymes And Alfa Mega

Album: T.I. vs. T.I.P. (2007)

Brilliant Busta Line: “Feel the sizzle from the bullet of the Glock burn slow/Shit’ll probably twist you up just a little and have your body leanin’ lookin’ like a quarter past four”

“About Me” Raekwon Featuring Busta Rhymes

Album: Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... Pt. II (2009)

Brilliant Busta Line: “Hah, just for the record, what we do is essential/While I captivate the masses and keep the moments eventful”

“Worldwide Choppers” Tech N9ne

Album: All 6′s and 7′s (2011)

Brilliant Busta Line: “Well, I’ma be chopping and cutting and breaking and beating and shaking/And f****** everything up ‘til there ain’t no further mistaking”

“Look At Me Now” Chris Brown Featuring Busta Rhymes And Lil Wayne

Album: F.A.M.E. (2011)

Brilliant Busta Line: “When it come to doing this and I be banging on my chest/And I bang in the east and I’m bangin’ in the west/And I come to give you more and I will never give you less”

“Outro” Lil Wayne Featuring Bun B, Nas, Shyne And Busta Rhymes

Album: Tha Carter IV (2011)

Brilliant Busta Line: “They say I’m underrated, but un-compete-with-able/Understandable, being that my rating levels are unreachable”