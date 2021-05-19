WDC defeats BHV 7-5, improves to 12-2

Wadena-Deer Creek broke a 5-5 tie with Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale in the eighth inning to defeat the Bears 7-5 Tuesday, May 18, in Bertha. Both teams got on the board early, scoring two runs apiece in the first inning. The Bears took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning when they added another run. The Wolverines went ahead 5-3 in the fourth inning when they scored three runs, and the Bears tied the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning. WDC took the lead and ultimately clinched the victory in the top of the eighth inning when the team scored two runs that BHV could not answer.