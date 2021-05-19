newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota Sports

WDC defeats BHV 7-5, improves to 12-2

By Editorials
Wadena Pioneer Journal
 1 hour ago

Wadena-Deer Creek broke a 5-5 tie with Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale in the eighth inning to defeat the Bears 7-5 Tuesday, May 18, in Bertha. Both teams got on the board early, scoring two runs apiece in the first inning. The Bears took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning when they added another run. The Wolverines went ahead 5-3 in the fourth inning when they scored three runs, and the Bears tied the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning. WDC took the lead and ultimately clinched the victory in the top of the eighth inning when the team scored two runs that BHV could not answer.

www.wadenapj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
Wadena, MN
Sports
City
Deer Creek, MN
City
Pillager, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Hewitt, MN
City
Bertha, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdc#Bhv 7 5#Bears#Wolverines#Wp#2r#Rhe Wdc#Lead#1er#4bb#Brayden Kleinke 1r#3h#Wdc Zach Shaw 1r#5h
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Minnesota SportsWadena Pioneer Journal

Wolverines defeat Eagles 2-1

After seven scoreless innings, Wadena-Deer Creek scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to earn a 2-1 victory against conference rival New York Mills Friday, May 14, at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek. The first seven innings were a battle between WDC's starting pitcher Josh Dykhoff and...
Minnesota SportsWadena Pioneer Journal

Wolverines bats continue to produce in win over B-H-V

Nine players produced hits for Wadena-Deer Creek in the baseball team's 17-5 win over Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale Tuesday, May 11, in Wadena. Zach Shaw, Josh Dykhoff, and Connor Davis all went 3-4 at the plate for the Wolverines. Shaw scored three runs and drove in two, while both Dykhoff and Davis scored two runs and drove in three runs. Tony Kreklau drove in four runs and went 2-2 at the plate.
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Friday’s WDC baseball game time, location changed

Wadena-Deer Creek’s varsity baseball game tonight (Friday, May 14), against New York Mills will be played at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek at 7 p.m. The JV game will start at 5 p.m. The varsity game will feature the top two teams in the Park Region Conference. NYM has...
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wolverines extend win streak to 3 games

Payton Rondestvedt had a good night for Wadena-Deer Creek Monday, May 10, both on the mound and at the plate. In the six innings he pitched for the Wolverines, he struck out 10 and gave up just one hit and two walks in the 3-1 victory over Staples-Motley. At the...
Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC softball can't stop Parkers Prairie's offense

Wadena-Deer Creek was unable to contain Parkers Prairie's offense Monday, May 10, losing 14-2 to the Panthers in Wadena. Pitching for the Wolverines, Montana Carsten struck out five batters but also allowed 11 hits in the game. On the other hand, Panthers pitcher Kieda Wagner struck out three batters and allowed only three hits.
Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC baseball team defeats Parkers Prairie, Pequot

Wadena-Deer Creek's pitchers gave up just two hits and one run in the Wolverines 11-1 victory over the Panthers Friday, May 7, in Parkers Prairie. In addition to strong pitching by Tyson Barthel and Isaac Hamann, WDC's offense also produced 11 runs off 12 hits in the outing. The Wolverines...
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Baseball: W-DC gets win over BHV

WADENA — Tony Kreklau was the winning pitcher along with going 3-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won 17-5 against the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, May 11. Josh Dykoff went 3-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs....
Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC boys track team wins Houligan Extravaganza

The Wadena-Deer Creek track and field team competed in the Houligan Extravaganza in Pillager Thursday, May 6. The boys team took first place with 99 points, edging out Pillager by one point for the win. The girls team took second place with 99 points, while Pierz took first with 112.5 points. Other schools competing in the meet included Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and Parkers Prairie.
Minnesota SportsFergus Falls Daily Journal

West Central Area boys’, Otter Tail Central girls’ golf win Ortonville meet

ORTONVILLE — Several area golf teams competed in Ortonville Monday with the West Central Area boys’ and Otter Tail Central (OTC) girls’ teams taking the meet. In the boys’ meet, the West Central Area Knights shot a 355 to win the meet. Hillcrest (367), Ortonville (379), Underwood (385), Otter Tail Central (394), Border West (396) and Ashby (INC) rounded out the team scoring.
Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC boys take 2nd, girls 3rd in Perham

On a sunny afternoon Tuesday, May 4, the Wadena-Deer Creek boys team placed second and the girls team placed third at a track and field meet in Perham. The teams that participated included WDC, Perham, New York Mills, and Park Rapids Area. The Wolverines have struggled to maintain a full...
Minnesota Sportsbattlelakereview.com

OTC Bulldogs Lose Four Games

Vs. Wadena-Deer Creek (April 27)- OTC 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 14 Tuesday was a long day for Otter Tail Central Bulldogs, falling to Wadena-Deer Creek 14-4. vs. New York Mills, Double Header (April 29)- Game 1 – OTC 1, New York Mills 9 Otter Tail Central Bulldogs watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-1 loss to New York Mills on Thursday. New York Mills scored on a groundout by Jonah Johnson in the first inning, a home run by Abe Carlson in the first inning, a single by Johnson in the second inning and a error in the second inning.
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Masks off at WDC events

The mask requirement in place for Wadena-Deer Creek school sporting events has been lifted as of Friday, May 7, according to activities director Norm Gallant.
Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC softball sweeps Pillager in doubleheader

After a slow start, Wadena-Deer Creek picked up its first two wins of the season in a doubleheader against Pillager Friday, April 30, in Wadena. The Wolverines won the first game 3-2, with stellar pitching by Myja Nemeth, who picked up her first win of the year. The team also had timely hits in the fourth and fifth innings to get the victory.
Minnesota SportsBrainerd Dispatch

Area Baseball: Rondestvedt, W-DC outscore Pequot

WADENA — Payton Rondestvedt was 4-4 with three doubles and three RBIs leading the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 9-7 non-conference win against the Pequot Lakes Patriots Thursday, May 6. Josh Dykhoff went 3-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs and Connor Davis ripped a double for one...
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wolverines defeat Huskies in high-scoring battle

Wadena-Deer Creek produced an eight-run seventh inning to pull ahead of Pillager and win the conference game 16-11 Friday, April 30, in Pillager. Both the Wolverines and the Huskies scored two runs in the first, and the Wolverines scored three more runs in the second inning. A scoreless third inning was followed by 3-run fourth innings for both teams, making the score 8-5 after four innings.
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Boys Golf: Erholtz, Cards win again

WADENA — With four birdies on his card, Beck Erholtz fired a 2-under 70 to earn individual medalist honors and lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals to first place in a Mid-Minn Conference meet Tuesday, May 4, at Whitetail Run Golf Course. Erholtz opened his round with a birdie 4 on the...
Minnesota SportsWadena Pioneer Journal

WDC girls track team takes top spot at home meet

The Wadena-Deer Creek track and field team hosted a meet with Parkers Prairie, St. John's Prep, and Upsala-Swanville Area Thursday, April 29, 2021. The girls team took first place, and the boys team took second in the meet. In the track events, the girls team swept the sprinting events. Mikaela...
Minnesota SportsPark Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids boys track team captures title at Perham

Tristan Hill finished first in the throwing events and the 200-meter dash to account for three of the five winning performances as the Park Rapids boys track and field team captured the title at the Perham Invitational on Tuesday, May 4. Hill won the discus with a throw of 132...
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Several Wolverines set records in Tuesday meet

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys and girls track and field teams finished fourth in a meet at Park Rapids Tuesday, April 27. The team was missing more than 15 athletes because of quarantines. Both the boys and girls team from Pequot Lakes finished first. For the Wolverines, the girls team was...