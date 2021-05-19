Paul Mooney, Muse to Richard Pryor and Dave Chappelle, Dies at 79

For someone like Dave Chappelle, who yields enough power that he is able to get Comedy Central to right financial wrongs all with a simple video of him onstage, it is surprising that he isn’t more active on social media. Yes, he does have Instagram, but he only registered it back in June of last year and has used it sparingly. Twitter, he hasn’t even touched since 2012. It would seem like a no-brainer for someone like Chappelle to be on Twitter. But he has his own reasons for never really jumping in head first.