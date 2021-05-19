newsbreak-logo
Paul Mooney, Muse to Richard Pryor and Dave Chappelle, Dies at 79

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 53 minutes ago
Comedian, writer, and actor Paul Mooney died Wednesday at his Oakland, California, home, according to journalist Roland Martin, who tweeted the news after hearing from one of Mooney’s family members. “BREAKING NEWS: Comedic legend Paul Mooney has passed away. His cousin, Rudy Ealy, just called me from Paul's phone and said he passed away two hours ago after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland. He was 79. We will pay tribute to him tonight on #RolandMartinUnfiltered”

