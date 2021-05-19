newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crime & Safety

Protests planned as North Carolina officers who killed Andrew Brown keep jobs

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 58 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXJ94_0a4RyQV500

(Reuters) - Protesters planned to boycott businesses on Wednesday after North Carolina’s Pasquotank County chief prosecutor declined to bring charges against the sheriff’s deputies who killed a Black man during an attempted arrest, local media reported.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said on Tuesday deputies were justified in shooting Andrew Brown, 42, outside his Elizabeth City home last month because the officers felt their lives were endangered when he drove his car toward them. Brown was wanted on suspicion of selling illegal drugs.

The killing captured national attention, fueling a debate over the way police use force against Black Americans following the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd in a highly publicized trial.

County Sheriff Tommy Wooten on Tuesday said the three deputies who shot Andrew Brown would remain in their jobs, but would be disciplined and retrained, and their unit would be reconfigured.

Hundreds of protesters marched peacefully through the streets of Brown’s hometown on Tuesday night demanding an outside investigation, and some told WAVY and other local broadcast stations they planned to not spend any money in the county on Wednesday in an economic boycott.

“This was a terrible and tragic outcome, and we could do better,” Wooten said in a video posted on Facebook. Wooten also said he would ask a judge once again to release all of the law enforcement videos now that the district attorney had decided against criminal charges.

In his remarks the sheriff also addressed the Brown family. “This should not have happened this way at all,” he said. “While the deputies did not break the law, we all wish things could have gone differently, much differently.”

Attorneys for the estate of Andrew Brown said they planned to file a federal lawsuit, CNN reported on Wednesday, and that the family was asking the Department of Justice to intervene. The lawyers did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The FBI said last month it was investigating whether the deputies violated Brown’s civil rights.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement that the federal investigation should continue and criticized how local officials handled the killing.

“Public confidence would have been better served with a special prosecutor and by quickly making public the incidence footage,” he said. “Our state should pass specific laws to increase transparency, confidence and accountability in the justice system.”

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Society
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Minneapolis, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Shooting#Protest Riot#State Police#County Police#City Police#Police Chief#Federal Police#Black Americans#Cnn#The Department Of Justice#Fbi#Wavy#Officer#Protesters#Tuesday Deputies#County Sheriff#Chief Prosecutor#Criminal Charges#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Andrew Brown’s family can see only part of body camera footage, judge rules

The family of a Black man killed by police in North Carolina can see only some of the body camera footage captured in the deadly shooting, a judge ruled on Thursday.Andrew Brown was killed by police in Elizabeth City on 21 April as law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant at Mr Brown’s home. Judge Jeffery Foster stated that some of the body cam footage did not show the victim and therefore was not appropriate to be released. The move to publish the relevant section of the video comes a week after the same judge refused to grant access...
Crime & SafetyWITN

Protests continue in Elizabeth City following Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Wednesday marks two weeks since the deputy-involved fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Junior in Elizabeth City and protests continue. In the daytime, some reflect on the painting of Brown on the side of the home where he lived and where he was shot in his car by deputies on April 21st, as they served an arrest and search warrant.
Crime & SafetyWITN

Clergy march Saturday; demand transparency in Andrew Brown killing

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Clergy are expected to march Saturday, as they demand transparency in deputy-involved fatal shooting of Andrew Brown. Clergy members throughout the state will march Saturday, May 8 in Elizabeth City at 11:30 am. Members say they are demanding truth, transparency, and accountability in the death...
Crime & Safetywglt.org

Andrew Brown's Family Views Longer Video Footage Of Fatal Shooting

After weeks of legal maneuvers, Andrew Brown Jr.'s family finally had the opportunity on Tuesday to see more of the last moments of the 42-year-old's life before he was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City, N.C., last month. Questions about Brown's death have persisted since the Black...
Georgia GovernmentMercury News

Atlanta officer who killed Rayshard Brooks to get job back

ATLANTA – The city of Atlanta on Wednesday reinstated a police officer fired over the fatal shooting of a Black man last year after an oversight board ruled that he was terminated without due process. The Atlanta Civil Service Board said the city failed to follow its own procedures when...
GovernmentRegister Citizen

S. Carolina teacher group drops protest plan, citing threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed says it dropped plans for Monday protests in Columbia amid threats of violence. The group had scheduled an “Enough is Enough” protest to take place at the Statehouse, South Carolina Department of Education and governor's mansion, saying it wanted to protest the mistreatment of teachers by Gov Henry McMaster, the state superintendent of education and others.
Crime & Safetythecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City curfew lifted two weeks after Andrew Brown shooting

Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have lifted curfews that were implemented after county sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a black man in the city. Websites for the city and county stated that the 8 p.m. curfews were lifted on Thursday. The curfews were implemented April 26 in the wake of protests...