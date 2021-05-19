newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Summer Game Fest 2021 start date set on June 10

By Jaimie Ditchfield
Nintendo Enthusiast
 55 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleGeoff Keighley has revealed the start date for Summer Game Fest 2021, an all-digital showcase featuring a variety of different announcements. The event will start with the aptly named Kickoff Live on June 10 at 2 p.m ET / 11 a.m PT / 6 p.m GMT, hosted by Geoff Keighley with a performance by Weezer. Kickoff Live will also feature the indie showcase called Day of the Devs, which is being produced by iam8bit and Psychonauts developer Double Fine Productions.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamer#The Game Awards#Upcoming Games#Indie Games#E3#Official Trailer#Kickoff Live#Iam8bit#Psychonauts#Double Fine Productions#Ubisoft Forward#Gamescom#Summer Game Fest#June#August#Feature#Time#Official Website#Youtube Channel#Developers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvg247.com

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic release date set for June 1

Blizzard has announced that World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic will be made available in June. Players—both new and old—will have the opportunity to return to Outland when World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic launches on June 1. Beginning on May 18, after each regional scheduled maintenance, the Pre-expansion Patch...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta begins May 27

Tripwire Presents and Deep Silver have announced the first details for the upcoming Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta program. The Open Beta is scheduled to begin on May 27, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT) and ends on June 1 at 11:00am (EDT). It will be available for free to all players on PC (via Epic Games Store), the PS4 and PS5, the Xbox One family of devices, and the Xbox Series X|S console systems. It is also scheduled to be available to pre-download across all platforms one day early on May 26, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT). This will be the final playable test for Chivalry 2 before its June 8, 2021 global release date.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Samurai Shodown adding Amakusa as DLC fighter on June 14th

For its next DLC fighter, Samurai Shodown is heading back to its earliest days for a recurring character that I’m surprised hasn’t been included until now. Shiro Tokisada Amakusa was the original game’s final boss, and since then has shown up in subsequent titles and occasionally in other SNK works. Now he’s coming back with an updated look and the same old floating orb to lay into the latest in the franchise.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Samurai Shodown comes to Steam in June, new DLC character announced

Samurai Shodown is landing on Steam on June 14, and it’ll arrive on the PC platform with new DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusa. The latest game in the Samurai Shodown series (just called Samurai Shodown, confusingly enough) comes to Steam next month, one year after it arrived on Epic Games Store and two years after it launched on consoles.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony’ Anniversary Edition Finally Has a Confirmed Release Date for iOS and Android

Spike Chunsoft began the Danganronpa 10th anniversary celebrations with an announcement of anniversary edition releases for the mainline games for iOS and Android featuring touchscreen controls, new gallery mode, and more. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc ($15.99) and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair ($15.99) made their way to iOS and Android as premium releases. Both the conversions are excellent and the best way to play both games despite a few issues with the ports. Check out my reviews of them here and here. Today, Spike Chunsoft has finally confirmed that Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is coming to iOS and Android later this month as Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition featuring the updated interface, gallery mode, touchscreen controls, and more. Check out a screenshot from Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition below:
Video Gamesgameranx.com

PlayStation Studios Steam Page May Tease More Games Are Coming

For a good, while it looked like Sony would be staying with their consoles when it comes to their line of video games. That was the norm for years and it didn’t look like there was any indication that this would change. However, as Microsoft opened up and embraced the PC platform over the last several years when it comes to their line of first-party games, it seems that Sony was ready to join in with their line of video games.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Arkane Studios’ Vampire-Themed “Omen” IP Rumored For E3 2021

The word on the street is that developer Arkane Studios has been steadily working on a new project code-named Omen which could potentially be closer to launch than expected. According to a rumor from ResetEra last week, Omen has been in the active pipelines of Arkane Studios Austin for a while now. The new fantasy game will apparently feature vampires in a dark and eerie setting.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Rumor: Starfield Targeting Q1 2022 Launch - News

Bethesda Softworks' Starfield was announced at E3 2018 and after nearly three years we have not heard much about the game. There has been a lot of speculation on the game in recent months on when it will launch and whether or not it will be an Xbox console exclusive now that Bethesda is a first-party Xbox studio.
Video Gamesdigitalspy.com

New Pokémon Snap review for Nintendo Switch

The most charming thing about New Pokémon Snap is how alive the Pokémon you're photographing feel. While we enjoy the core role-playing games in the franchise, there's a satisfaction in seeing the monsters being allowed to simply exist in the world and not having their worth tied to stats. New...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Dragon Quest 35th anniversary livestream coming later this month

Square Enix has announced a special Dragon Quest 35th anniversary livestream later this month that will showcase what’s planned for the series’ future. Dragon Quest turns 35 this month and to celebrate, Square Enix has planned an anniversary livestream that will air on the game’s YouTube channel. Details about what to expect are slim, but the announcement does say the stream will cover current information and “what’s yet to come”. The stream will feature English interpretation — a first in the event's history — for international viewers. You'll need to rise and shine pretty early if you plan on watching from the UK or Europe, though.
Video GamesSiliconera

Shiro Tokisada Amakusa Joins Samurai Shodown as DLC

June 14, 2021 is going to be a very big day for Samurai Shodown. SNK made two announcements regarding the 2019 fighting game. First, Samurai Shodown will see Shiro Tokisada Amakusa return. He’ll be back as DLC that day. Second, PC players will be able to pick up Samurai Shodown on Steam.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Xbox exclusive The Falconeer listed for PS5 and PS4 release in Japan

It looks like The Falconeer is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this summer, as Japanese retailers have listed The Falconeer: Warrior Edition for Sony’s consoles with a release date on 5th August. This isn’t an isolated retailer jumping the gun, as Amazon Japan, Rakuten and Yodobashi all corroborate...
Video GamesTwinfinite

June 2021 PS Plus Free Games Predictions

Following the release of the PS5, Sony has changed up how it dishes out its PS Plus free games each month. Rather than having an assortment of PS4 titles, we tend to get one big new PS5 game and a couple of smaller PS4 titles. For June 2021, we suspect that the big PS5 game could be the release of Elder Scrolls Online on Sony’s latest console.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Berlin Film Festival Summer Event Set to Go Ahead in June

The Berlin Film Festival has confirmed that its in-person ‘Summer Special’ will go ahead as planned as an exclusively outdoor event. The decision comes just under a month after organizers revealed that staging the event in cinemas and outdoors was proving to be a “bigger challenge” than anticipated given worrying COVID-19 figures out of Germany. The fest said it would make a final decision in May, and in a refreshing turn of events, it’s good news for the international film industry.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Mighty Goose Set Loose June 5 on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PC

Fans of Metal Slug might want to check out Mighty Goose. Think Untitled Goose Game but now the goose has a gun and armor. It’s a lovely morning in space, and you are a heavily-armed goose. Waddle and gun through five different level themes with Mighty Goose’s collectible upgrades, egg-splosive weapons, and companions that stick together like birds of a feather. Two geese are always more destructive than one goose, so combine the chaos in local co-op mode, and make the feathers fly across the galaxy in the quest to destroy the fowl foul Void King once and for all.
Video Gamesplayer.one

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse - Definitive Edition Now on Nintendo Switch

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse - Definitive Edition is finally out digitally on Nintendo Switch. Based on the hit series from Rooster Teeth, this version is considered to offer what could be the ultimate RWBY experience. It’s currently priced at $29.99. This version comes with three years’ worth of content updates. It...