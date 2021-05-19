Summer Game Fest 2021 start date set on June 10
Geoff Keighley has revealed the start date for Summer Game Fest 2021, an all-digital showcase featuring a variety of different announcements. The event will start with the aptly named Kickoff Live on June 10 at 2 p.m ET / 11 a.m PT / 6 p.m GMT, hosted by Geoff Keighley with a performance by Weezer. Kickoff Live will also feature the indie showcase called Day of the Devs, which is being produced by iam8bit and Psychonauts developer Double Fine Productions.www.nintendoenthusiast.com