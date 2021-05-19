Most Indispensable Huskers: An always energized Blackshirt at No. 18

Columbus, Ohio - Alice Duan shot an opening-round 75 to lead the Nebraska women's golf team on the first day of the NCAA Columbus Regional on Monday. Duan's three-over-par round positioned her in a tie for 40th individually after the first 18 holes. The performance by the graduate transfer from Reno, Nev., came on the 6,358-yard, par-72 layout of the Scarlet Course the day after saturating rains prevented the 18 teams in the regional from taking the course for a practice round. The first round was delayed by two hours while the staff took extra care in making the course tournament ready.