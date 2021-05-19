newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Most Indispensable Huskers: An always energized Blackshirt at No. 18

By Brian Christopherson
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's our best attempt at naming 21 in '21 Most Indispensable Huskers as we crawl closer toward the season. They are not ranked based on just perceived talent alone, but also with consideration to the depth chart and how significant the drop-off might be if one of these players were out for any length of time. At No. 21 was running back Markese Stepp, with linebacker Chris Kolarevic 20th and offensive tackle Bryce Benhart 19th.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
200K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackshirts#American Football#Rutgers Football#Penn State Football#Middle Linebacker#The Nittany Lions#Indispensable Huskers#Sophomore#Teammates#Plays#Running#240 Pound Nelson#Depth Chart#19th Depth#Scottsbluff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska SportsCorn Nation

Nebraska Spring Football Preview: Special Teams

Position Coach: Mike Dawson (Special Teams Coordinator) In an attempt to improve Nebraska’s struggling special teams play, head coach Scott Frost has decided to replace former Senior Special Teams Analyst Jonathan Rutledge with current Cornhusker outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson. Of course, Dawson, who once was the Special Teams Coordinator at Boston College, won’t go it alone this fall. Other Nebraska assistant coaches will be expected to dig in and get their hands dirty on special teams.
Baseballantigojournal.com

Robins return with a vengeance, season starts with sweep of Hatchets

The long wait to defend its 2019 WIAA State baseball championship is finally over for the Antigo Red Robins. While the roster and coaching staff may be quite different, the results were exactly what everyone had hoped for as the Robins swept two Great Northern Conference games from Tomahawk Thursday and Friday, coming by a combined score of 31-7.
Nebraska SportsOmaha.com

Stat Chat: Touchbacks can be the Huskers' best friend

LINCOLN — Sitting in a press box frigid enough for cold storage, I saw a most astonishing thing on a football field. This happened in the third quarter of Nebraska’s 28-21 win over Rutgers. NU tied the game at 14-14 and was set to kick off. All night Nebraska had wisely avoided booting the ball to the Big Ten’s best kickoff returner, Aron Cruickshank — the same guy who scored a return touchdown on NU one year before as a Wisconsin Badger.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Wallace pitches Huskers past Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Junior right-hander Courtney Wallace tossed her second straight shutout to lead the Nebraska softball team to a 4-0 win over Iowa Saturday at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City. Wallace (10-7) fired a four-hitter while tossing the first 7.0-inning shutout of her career. With the win, Wallace...
College Sportshuskers.com

Hoosiers Even Series Season with Huskers

Piscataway, N.J. – After the Nebraska baseball team beat Indiana Hoosiers with a walk-off single yesterday at Bainton Field, the Hoosiers responded with a 4-2 victory on Sunday morning. The Hoosiers scored all four runs in the first inning and then held on behind a complete-game performance from Gabe Bierman.
Ohio Sportslettermenrow.com

Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can fill hole Tommy Togiai left on defensive line

COLUMBUS — Haskell Garrett can’t do it all alone on the interior for Ohio State. The All-American three-technique had a breakout season last year. And he did it while Tommy Togiai was pushing offensive linemen around beside him. Togiai’s combination of speed, size and strength helped Garrett become one of the best defensive linemen in the country — and Garrett helped Togiai become an NFL draft selection.
Ohio SportsNews Channel Nebraska

Duan Leads Huskers at NCAA Regional

Columbus, Ohio - Alice Duan shot an opening-round 75 to lead the Nebraska women's golf team on the first day of the NCAA Columbus Regional on Monday. Duan's three-over-par round positioned her in a tie for 40th individually after the first 18 holes. The performance by the graduate transfer from Reno, Nev., came on the 6,358-yard, par-72 layout of the Scarlet Course the day after saturating rains prevented the 18 teams in the regional from taking the course for a practice round. The first round was delayed by two hours while the staff took extra care in making the course tournament ready.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Husker Polling: Which Husker leads the team in receiving yards?

You've taken in the spring information. You've seen a scrimmage or two. You've heard the Huskers are looking to push it downfield more this year. Take all the data and chatter into consideration as you tackle today's Husker Polling question: Which Nebraska player leads the team in receiving yards (not catches) in 2021? You can even tack a yardage number to your answer if you're a go-getter.
College Sportshailvarsity.com

Most Intriguing Huskers Post-Spring | The Varsity Club Podcast

Greg Smith joins the podcast for a discussion about which individual Huskers offer the most intrigue coming out of spring ball. We were supposed to come with five each, but that proved tough. You can find the show wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The Varsity...
College Sportsklkntv.com

Hawkeyes sweep Huskers to win series

IOWA CITY, IA (Nebraska Athletics) – The Nebraska softball team lost its weekend series at Iowa after the Huskers were swept in a Sunday doubleheader at Pearl Field. With the Sunday sweep, Iowa claimed a 3-1 series victory after the teams had split the first two games on Friday and Saturday.
SportsPosted by
247Sports

The top 10 Huskers in pro agility are...

Continuing with the release of winter/pre-spring testing results, Nebraska football showed off the top 10 guys in pro agility. The top guy, senior safety Deontai Williams, was already named earlier this spring by Scott Frost. Williams set a program record with a pro agility time of 3.75 seconds. Just behind him was walk-on wide receiver Wyatt Liewer, who worked into the rotation last year, and tied the old record at 3.77 seconds.
Minnesota SportsDigital Collegian

Penn State softball beats Minnesota, caps season with win

Penn State softball looked to salvage a lost season in its final game of the year against Minnesota. Senior Logan Black took the circle on Penn State’s Senior Day. Behind a lockdown performance by Vanessa Oatley, Penn State ended the season on a 4-1 victory against No. 23 Minnesota. The...
College Sportshuskers.com

Huskers Rally For 5-4 Win

The Nebraska softball team was down to its last strike in game two of Saturday's doubleheader at Northwestern, but Cam Ybarra delivered the game-winning two-run single with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Huskers to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Wildcats. Nebraska scored...
College Sportskticradio.com

Husker Baseball rallies to beat Northwestern

Joe Acker’s two-run, seventh-inning single broke a 5-5 tie, as Nebraska rallied to remain in first place in the Big Ten with an 11-5 win over Northwestern Saturday afternoon. The Huskers (25-11) trailed 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but erupted for nine runs over the final two...
College SportsGoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Bested on Senior Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State baseball team (15-21) fell 5-0 on senior day to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday afternoon in the third game of the four-game series. The Nittany Lions will play Rutgers for the seventh time this season tomorrow at 2:02 p.m. ET. How it...
College Sportshuskers.com

Huskers Drop Game One of Doubleheader

The Nebraska softball team could not keep pace with the Northwestern offense in game one of Saturday's doubleheader, as the Wildcats used clutch hitting to claim a 9-1 six-inning victory. Nebraska was just 1-for-14 with runners on base in the game and only 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile...