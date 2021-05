Three firefighters were injured after a large fire consumed an apartment building in Beardstown overnight. At approximately 8:38PM Cass County 9-1-1 began receiving multiple calls of a fire at 601 East Fourth Street in Beardstown. Flames and heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the roof and upper floors of the building by eyewitnesses. The Beardstown Fire Department immediately called for mutual aid from surrounding fire departments to assist in containment of the blaze. The building is formerly known as the Beardstown Hotel.