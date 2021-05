Santa Rosa Junior College will offer as many in-person classes as possible for the Fall 2021 semester, according to SRJC President Dr. Frank Chong and Jane Saldana-Talley. This represents an expansion of what was included in Dr. Chong’s email to all students and faculty on April 8 saying that classes for the Fall semester would remain mostly online with some classes returning to campus, which came out only a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that California would reopen by June 15.