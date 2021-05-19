The masks are coming off

Seven years ago today, I started this site because I thought it would be fun to share all the interesting things that could be done with the Fire TV. A small group of you started to visit the site regularly to see what I had to share. That turned into a few hundred people, then a few thousand, then tens of thousands, and then hundreds of thousands of people. Now there are millions of you reading my posts and using my apps on a regular basis. I’ve said it plenty of times but I’ll keep saying it. I can’t thank you enough for allowing me to turn this fun hobby into a full-time job that supports me and my family. I took a year “off” to see what it would be like working for Amazon on the other side of the Fire TV world but when I decided it wasn’t for me, you all were ready and waiting to welcome me back. I’ve been back almost a year now and I’m loving what I do here more than ever. Thank you for sticking with me and for your continued patronage.