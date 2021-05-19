newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The masks are coming off

By Corky Pickering
Red Bluff Daily News
 55 minutes ago

It looks like June 15 will be the day things pretty much return to normal here in California. That’s when Governor Newsom says that all of the fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks – indoors and out. I have a feeling we won’t be seeing many masks after that magic date.

www.redbluffdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Masks#Casualties#Covid#Cdc#Marine Jag#Nasty Masks#Normal#Lipstick#Men#Teenagers#Problem#Medical#Israel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walmart
Related
Public Healthmystar106.com

Mask-off for vaccinated people!

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask nor social distance. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Wallensky said, “Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines, and our understanding of how the virus spreads,” she continued to state, “that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”
Wisconsin Government94.3 Jack FM

CDC Mask Decisions Come With Words Of Caution

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Local health leaders were popular people after the CDC announced vaccinated people can ditch their masks in most settings. “I don’t think I’ve ever had my phone be one continuous buzz like that before,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health. “It was kind of interesting, everybody wanting to talk about it.”
Public HealthPosted by
Q 105.7

Hey Cuomo, I’m Confused – Mask On Or Mask Off?

Right when there appeared to be a light at the end of the tunnel we start getting mixed mask signals. One one hand, generally speaking, we have the CDC telling us it's ok to take off our masks. On the other hand, generally speaking, we have the state of New York saying keep wearing those masks. Even our Capital Region businesses are trying to do the right thing and are getting hammered for it.
Governmentnewmilfordspectrum.com

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

With new mask guidance comes the challenge of following it

While millions of Americans rejoiced in the news on Thursday that the fully vaccinated can now skip masks in most indoor and outdoor settings, some worried that it will be nearly impossible to distinguish those who have gotten their shots from those who have not. "I think the challenge is...
Public HealthBonner County Daily Bee

Masks on, or hands off the library

The late John Prine, a tragic early victim of COVID-19, sang “… make me a poster from an old rodeo … just give me something that I can hold onto … . " Who doesn't hope, especially these days, for something dear to hold onto?. The California mountain summer camp...
Public Healthbaytobaynews.com

CDC: Masks can come off for fully vaccinated individuals

DOVER — Fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, per new guidance announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For now, Delaware’s current emergency order still requires masks indoors, regardless if a person is vaccinated. Jon Starkey, Gov. John...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
Public HealthKOMO News

Masks off: Officials reevaluating mandates for indoor mask use

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Leading public health figures suggested over the weekend that it was time to reevaluate requirements for wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and more than half of all American adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine. On CBS's "Face...
Beauty & Fashionfooyoh.com

Best Face Masks For The Summer

As we enter the second summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is abundantly clear: face masks probably aren't going out of style anytime soon. Masks can be functional, vibrant, comfortable, and look good. Above all, they can readily complement an existing look or become the basis of an entirely new style. Whether it's a dazzling design or a more restrained facial covering, there are plenty of face mask options available to the discerning individual. Here's what to consider:
GovernmentWLOS.com

Masks off: Hendersonville leaders weigh in on easing mask restrictions

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested federal guidance on indoor mask-wearing because of COVID-19 could soon change. “We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated," the country’s leading infectious disease expert said during an interview over the weekend with Meet the Press.
TV & VideosAFTVnews

AFTVnews turns 7 years old

Seven years ago today, I started this site because I thought it would be fun to share all the interesting things that could be done with the Fire TV. A small group of you started to visit the site regularly to see what I had to share. That turned into a few hundred people, then a few thousand, then tens of thousands, and then hundreds of thousands of people. Now there are millions of you reading my posts and using my apps on a regular basis. I’ve said it plenty of times but I’ll keep saying it. I can’t thank you enough for allowing me to turn this fun hobby into a full-time job that supports me and my family. I took a year “off” to see what it would be like working for Amazon on the other side of the Fire TV world but when I decided it wasn’t for me, you all were ready and waiting to welcome me back. I’ve been back almost a year now and I’m loving what I do here more than ever. Thank you for sticking with me and for your continued patronage.
Tennessee HealthColumbia Daily Herald

This week in COVID-19: Masks come off, kids get vaccinated across Tennessee

“This week in coronavirus” is a weekly column that summarizes Tennessee headlines about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines. If you can’t follow the rapid-fire virus news every day, this column will catch you up. The Tennessee coronavirus outbreak continued a slight decline last week as vaccine availability increased, masks came...
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Which Countries Will Require Proof of Vaccination Before Travelers Enter?

The year 2020 featured mostly pandemic-approved road trips—low-contact trips filled with outdoor activities, and planning around COVID hot spots and negative tests—but plenty of people are itching for more international travel in 2021. While a COVID-19 vaccine brings hope for a "vaccination vacation" for summer travelers, uncertainty surrounds regulations and rules for each country.