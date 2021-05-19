Phishing Attacks on the Financial Sector Increased 45% in 2020, Akamai Report Finds

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IPTV Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on the internet protocol television (IPTV) market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the internet protocol television (IPTV) market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic. Major players in the internet protocol television market are Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, ARRIS International Plc, Moftak Solutions and Sterlitetech.The global iptv market is expected to grow from $70.5 billion in 2020 to $84.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $152.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.The internet protocol television market consists of sales of internet protocol television and related services that are used in small and medium enterprises and residential customers. The internet protocol on TV (IPTV) is the method of transmitting and broadcasting television programs through the Internet using the internet protocol (IP). IPTV provides the user with innovative features to improve user experience compared to conventional TV broadcasting such as radio, satellite and/or cable TV.The stringent regulatory norms and low content availability is a key factor hampering the growth of the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) market. Countries have various regulatory frameworks for the quality of video transmission. Regulators have agreed in some jurisdictions that IPTV providers will be subject to the same content regulation levied on paying television providers.