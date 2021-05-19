newsbreak-logo
Phishing Attacks on the Financial Sector Increased 45% in 2020, Akamai Report Finds

By Kevin Woodward
digitaltransactions.net
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some parts of the economy slowed in 2020, criminals paid no mind to that as their phishing attacks against companies in the financial sector increased 45% over 2019 to 3.4 billion, Akamai Technologies Inc. found in its “State of the Internet / Security report: Phishing for Finance” released Wednesday. Overall, Akamai tallied 193.5 billion credential-stuffing attacks globally in 2020.

