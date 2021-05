CANTON—Spoon River College inducted a total of 83 new members into its Nu Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, and offered three socially distanced ceremonies for those who wanted to participate in a traditional ceremony. While a full induction ceremony was not possible, the inductees were able to be recognized and sign the membership book. They also lit the traditional candle that represents a torch—symbolic of knowledge—and received a white flower typifying purity and beauty of light, and signifying new intellectual association.