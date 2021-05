The 31-year old cornerback out of Perry, Georgia had an extravagant four-year career with the Commodores. He is tied for the single-season lead in interceptions for the school and was named to All-SEC second team twice and as an All-American once. As a Freshman, Hayward received legitimate snaps on defense. Operating out of the nickel, Hayward finished the season with eight tackles and three passes defended. Next year, Hayward really came onto the scene. He had two interceptions while posting 8.5 tackles for loss as a defensive back. In his final two seasons, he combined for 13 interceptions, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 132 tackles, leading to his name being called in the second round in 2012.