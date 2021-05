Robots. Automation. Artificial intelligence. For many years, the best these fields could expect in a board room was thinly-veiled confusion – at worst fear and disquiet that they were helping to bring about a science-fiction dystopia. But times have changed. Today automation technology is a fast-growing field, attracting the brightest minds of our age to push the boundaries of how technology can assist and transform our daily lives. According to market research firm Statista, the global automation market is set to generate around $214 billion worldwide this year – up from $186 billion in 2019.