Let’s not put things in a spin cycle: The Chicago Bulls didn’t expect to end their season like this. At least not as of a month or so ago. When Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley made arguably the most shocking trade deadline deal – one that sent Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter, and two first-round picks to the Orlando Magic for All-Star Nikola Vucevic and veteran Al-Farouq Amin – they thought the postseason was on the horizon. They may not have been confident in their ability to clinch a first-round series, but landing somewhere in the play-in tournament felt entirely within reach. After all, the team was already in the mix and now had *two* All-Stars and several other rotational upgrades.