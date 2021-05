The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV event:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. Rhea and Asuka went after Flair to start things off. Flair took out Rhea and then hit a suplex to Asuka on the floor. Flair and Rhea traded shots on the apron before Asuka came in and put Flair in an armbar, but Flair got to the ropes. Flair fought out of a german suplex attempt by Asuka, but walked into a series of clotheslines by Rhea, who then hit a drop kick followed by a suplex into a bridge only for Asuka to break it up.