It’s officially Throwback Weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series gets set to take on the “Track Too Tough To Tame.” Sunday afternoon’s Goodyear 400 will see plenty of historic and legendary paint schemes on track at Darlington Raceway . The egg-shaped oval is sure to give more than one driver fits on Sunday. Will one of the NASCAR betting favorites take home the win? Or can a longshot amongst the odds come through those who dare to back him among their NASCAR picks?