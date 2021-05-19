Gurnee man drove drunk, fled scene after crashing into other vehicle, police say

An intoxicated Gurnee man was arrested after he fled a crash near Libertyville and was found on the ground nearby in the woods suffering from injuries, police said. John J. Paul, 56, of the 700 block of Rolling Green Street in Gurnee, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give info at an accident.