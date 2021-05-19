newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois Crime & Safety

Gurnee man drove drunk, fled scene after crashing into other vehicle, police say

By Sam Borcia
Posted by 
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 56 minutes ago
Cover picture for the article

An intoxicated Gurnee man was arrested after he fled a crash near Libertyville and was found on the ground nearby in the woods suffering from injuries, police said. John J. Paul, 56, of the 700 block of Rolling Green Street in Gurnee, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give info at an accident.

www.lakemchenryscanner.com
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
8K+
Followers
994
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover around the clock about breaking news as it happens in Lake & McHenry County, Illinois.

 https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gurnee, IL
County
Lake County, IL
City
Libertyville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Paramedics#Crash#Man#Driving#Rolling Green Street#Woods#Alcohol Impairment#Attorney Hearing#Green#Drunk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Illinois Crime & SafetyPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman hospitalized after Highwood man allegedly committed home invasion, battery in Highland Park

A 41-year-old man wanted for kicking in the door of a residence in Highland Park and kicking and punching a woman repeatedly last month has been arrested. Benjamin Lopez-Sayago, 41, of the 0-100 block of Webster Avenue in Highwood, was charged with home invasion causing injury, two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal trespass to residence.
Illinois Crime & SafetyPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

4 years in prison for Wonder Lake woman who drove drunk, killed man in Woodstock crash

A Wonder Lake woman was sentenced to four years in prison for driving drunk and on drugs, causing a crash that killed a 44-year-old man in 2019 in Woodstock. Shannon M. Velmont, 47, of the 3000 block of East Chestnut Drive in Wonder Lake, was indicted on five counts of aggravated driving under the influence, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of operating an uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
Illinois Crime & SafetyPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

$1 million bond for Vernon Hills man found with large quantity of drugs

A Vernon Hills man is being held on a $1 million bond after police recovered a large number of drugs, including over 1000 LSD squares, at his residence last month. Sean E. Kalinoski, 32, of the 300 block of Meadow Court in Vernon Hills, was charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Illinois GovernmentMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois Crime & SafetyPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Patron seriously injured, flown to hospital after car crashes into convenience store in Woodstock

A woman inside a convenience store in Woodstock was seriously injured and flown to the hospital after she was struck by a car that crashed through the building Friday evening. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and Woodstock Police Department responded around 6:58 p.m. Friday to the Woodstock Food Mart, 1013 North Route 47 in Woodstock.
Illinois Crime & SafetyPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Firefighters rescue two people, dog who were trapped in wrecked car near Crystal Lake

Firefighters had to extricate two people and a dog who were trapped in a vehicle that rolled over and struck a tree near Crystal Lake on Tuesday. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday to Walkup Road and Anvil Road in unincorporated Crystal Lake for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries.
Illinois Crime & SafetyPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police say speed a factor in fiery crash that killed Waukegan woman, injured male passenger

Police say that speed may have been a factor in the fiery crash that killed a 27-year-old woman in Waukegan on Friday. Good Samaritans rescued a male passenger, police added. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 1:39 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Sheridan Road for a vehicle crash with injuries.
Illinois Governmenttheintelligencer.com

SHERIFF'S CORNER: Radden Memorial Dedication

On Wednesday, May 12, a memorial dedication ceremony was conducted at the Lake County Sheriff's Office to honor the memory of Sheriff Robert Radden, who died in the line of duty in 1969. In this edition of the "Sheriff's Corner," I am providing you with the speech I presented at...
Illinois Crime & SafetyPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Officials say more than half-dozen cars nearly struck fire trucks at scene of crash in Lake Barrington

Fire officials are urging the public to pay attention after drivers nearly struck fire apparatus six different times at the scene of a crash in Lake Barrington on Monday. The Barrington-Countryside Fire Protection District and Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at Route 22 and Kelsey Road in Lake Barrington on Monday.