We’ve been talking about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots almost as long as we’ve been talking about COVID-19. It was clear from the start that this virus would be a quickly moving target due to its terrifying tendency to mutate. As scary as it sounds, mutating is just kind of what viruses — like the flu — do, though, so medical science already knows how to deal with it: Booster shots. But as common as vaccine boosters are, the new COVID-19 boosters may be a little different because you may need to inhale or wear your next vaccination.