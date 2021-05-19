One of Westborough's Stop & Shop stores to close next month

After many years in business, one of Stop & Shop's grocery stores in Westborough will be closing its doors next month. “Stop & Shop has made the difficult decision not to renew the lease for our Westborough, Mass. store at 290 Turnpike Rd. as the store was not meeting financial expectations,” said a spokesperson for Stop & Shop in a statement. The chain intends to operate that store through June 17 and all associates will have the opportunity to transfer to other area Stop & Shop locations, she said.