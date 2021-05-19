3 dreamy deck building products that sidestep sky-high lumber prices

Lumber prices are higher than they have ever been. According to Madison's Lumber Reporter, the industry bible: "Experienced players expounded that they’ve never seen anything like it. Buyers who held off in hopes of some form of correction were cursing that decision now as inventories were leaner and prices significantly higher." And in case anyone thought the increase in the price of lumber in the average single-family house (about $36,000, according to the NAHB) would reduce demand, nope, the market is too hot.