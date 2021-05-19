newsbreak-logo
Lando Norris sets sights on F1 world title after signing new deal at McLaren

Lando Norris speaks to the media (PA Archive)

Lando Norris signed a new long-term deal with McLaren – and then vowed to become the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to deliver a world championship for the British team.

The 21-year-old celebrated his fine start to the campaign by agreeing terms on a bumper multi-season deal which it is understood will keep him with McLaren until at least the end of 2024.

Hamilton won the first of his seven titles with McLaren in 2008, but his departure for Mercedes four seasons later coincided with a downturn in form for the British team.

However, McLaren are firmly on the road to recovery, and sit third in the constructors’ standings, five points clear of Ferrari.

Heading into this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Norris is an impressive fourth in the drivers’ championship, behind only Hamilton, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes.

“I’m really pleased to have extended my relationship with McLaren from 2022,” said Norris, who joined the team as a junior driver in 2017 before he was promoted to an F1 seat two years later.

“Having been here for almost five years, I feel very much part of the family and I couldn’t imagine starting the next phase of my career anywhere else.

“McLaren has been a huge support since my days in junior series and I’ve really enjoyed learning and developing as a driver since.

“My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula One world champion and I want to do that with this team.

“Since joining in 2017, our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future.”

Norris secured his second career podium by finishing third in Imola last month. He is 17 points ahead of team-mate, the seven-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said: “I’m delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond.

“He’s been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we’re proud of the growth he’s shown since he first started with us back in 2017.

“Lando is one of the brightest talents on the Formula One grid and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength to strength both on and off track.”

