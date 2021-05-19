‘My Wasband Isn’t Involved In Their Lives’: Towanda Braxton Makes Shocking Claim About Co-Parenting with Ex-Husband Andre Carter

After fans pointed out the similarities between Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia’s engagement rings, Porsha is setting the record straight!. Porsha Williams debuted a massive, emerald-cut engagement ring on her left hand after getting engaged to Simon Guobadia — and some fans think the rock is the SAME one he previously gave to his ex, Falynn Guobadia! Before splitting from Simon earlier this year, Falynn was also wearing a stunning, emerald-cut ring, but Porsha insists that they are not one in the same. “That’s a lie,” she wrote on Twitter, when one fan claimed that she was now wearing Falynn’s old ring.