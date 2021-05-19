‘My Wasband Isn’t Involved In Their Lives’: Towanda Braxton Makes Shocking Claim About Co-Parenting with Ex-Husband Andre Carter
Towanda Braxton made some damning claims about how difficult it’s been co-parenting with ex-husband Andre Carter on May 14 during an interview on “Get Into It with Tami Roman.” Braxton and Carter share two children, son Braxton, 15, and a 14-year-old daughter named Brooke. The “Braxton Family Values” star told the show’s host Tami Roman that Carter had been an absentee father since the pair finalized their divorce in 2017.atlantablackstar.com