A migrant charity says it is considering legal action against the Home Office for “casting aspersions” on two Indian nationals detained in Glasgow as illegal immigrants.Lakhvir Singh and Sumit Sehdev were released from Border Force detention after crowds swarmed around the van in which they were held.Demonstrators blocked the vehicle from leaving the Pollokshields area of the city for several hours on Thursday with one even lying underneath its axles. Officials eventually released the pair on public safety grounds.Now charity Positive Action in Housing has said it is investigating the possibility of bringing action against the government.Director Robina Qureshi said:...