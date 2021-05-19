newsbreak-logo
Vernon County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

 52 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until Saturday evening. * At 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this evening to 40.5 feet and then begin rising tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 42.1 feet early Friday morning. It will fall below flood stage again late Friday evening. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.7 feet on 11/02/2013.

Vernon County, MO
Nevada, MO
Nevada State
Schell City, MO
Horton, MO
Missouri State
Cedar County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Barry County, MO

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.