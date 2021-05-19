Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until Saturday evening. * At 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this evening to 40.5 feet and then begin rising tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 42.1 feet early Friday morning. It will fall below flood stage again late Friday evening. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.7 feet on 11/02/2013.