Texas Cars

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

 53 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1027 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harlingen, Los Indios, Rangerville, Santa Maria, Rangerville Elementary School, Las Rusias, Santa Maria High School, Carricitos, Adams Gardens Reservoir, Bluetown, La Feria Reservoir and Bixby. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Brownsville.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Alamo, or over Donna, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, La Feria and Progreso. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL THIS AFTERNOON A persistent thunderstorm complex located over the Laguna Madre the Lower Texas coastal waters near Port Mansfield has been slowly increasing in coverage and propagating slowly southward through the morning. Moderate southerly flow pumping copious amounts of tropical moisture is fueling these thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of over 2 inches per hour have been detected by doppler radar with locations in Kenedy county seeing estimated amounts up to 3 inches and areas over Laguna Madre near Port Mansfield over 5 inches. Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over portions of Willacy and Cameron Counties in response to the the southward propagating thunderstorm complex and the rich moisture southerly flow. The thunderstorms will be slow to move and will produce very heavy rainfall which may produce localized to areas of flooding this afternoon. A flash flood watch may need if the thunderstorm coverage continues to increase. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for further updates.
Flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for west central Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and southwestern Willacy County. The advisory will last until Saturday, May 15 at 2:45 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding...
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.