Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL THIS AFTERNOON A persistent thunderstorm complex located over the Laguna Madre the Lower Texas coastal waters near Port Mansfield has been slowly increasing in coverage and propagating slowly southward through the morning. Moderate southerly flow pumping copious amounts of tropical moisture is fueling these thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of over 2 inches per hour have been detected by doppler radar with locations in Kenedy county seeing estimated amounts up to 3 inches and areas over Laguna Madre near Port Mansfield over 5 inches. Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over portions of Willacy and Cameron Counties in response to the the southward propagating thunderstorm complex and the rich moisture southerly flow. The thunderstorms will be slow to move and will produce very heavy rainfall which may produce localized to areas of flooding this afternoon. A flash flood watch may need if the thunderstorm coverage continues to increase. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for further updates.