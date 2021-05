Soon, It Will Be Time to Play Through History Again. The first major expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is finally on the horizon and we’re excited to talk about what the Wrath of the Druids DLC has in store for everyone. A new adventure awaits, and it will take Eivor to the shores of Ireland where players will get entangled in the affairs of the Emerald Isle–and in the local ancient druidic cult, the Children of Danu. The expansion will dive into Gaelic myths and folklore, meaning that Eivor will have to contend with haunted forests and mythological creatures while helping the Gaelic Kings unify Ireland. We’re looking forward to seeing how the worldbuilding blends the Assassin Creed franchise’s science fiction background with this venture into fantasy.