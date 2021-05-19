newsbreak-logo
Cameron County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

 52 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KENEDY...CAMERON AND CENTRAL WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM CDT At 1028 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 23 miles northeast of Port Mansfield to 6 miles northwest of Holly Beach to 7 miles southwest of Villa Nueva Elementary School. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harlingen, San Benito, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Santa Rosa, South Padre Island, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Palm Valley and Los Indios. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for Deep South Texas.

Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Willacy .A line of thunderstorms has formed and merged with the preexisting, nearly stationary thunderstorm just south of Port Mansfield, TX. THese storms are producing heavy rainfall and 1 to 3 inches have already fallen. With additional rainfall expected, localized flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage locations. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1226 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron .A line of thunderstorms has formed and merged with the preexisting, nearly stationary thunderstorm just south of Port Mansfield, TX. THese storms are producing heavy rainfall and 1 to 3 inches have already fallen. With additional rainfall expected, localized flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage locations. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1226 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cameron County in Deep South Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Holly Beach, or 8 miles southeast of Arroyo City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lasara Elementary School, or over Lasara, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyford, Lyford High School, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall around 135 PM CDT. Raymondville, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Police Department, Raymondville High School and Raymondville Golf Course around 140 PM CDT. Yturria around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Los Angeles Subdivision, Hargill Reservoir, Ranchette Estates and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 43 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 760 and 762. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for west central Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and southwestern Willacy County. The advisory will last until Saturday, May 15 at 2:45 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding...
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Western Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1244 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Manuel, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raymondville, Edcouch, Lyford, La Villa, Hargill, Lasara, San Manuel, Linn, Red Gate and Jose Borrego Middle School. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 40 and 49. US Highway 281 between mile markers 754 and 762. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...