Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KENEDY...CAMERON AND CENTRAL WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM CDT At 1028 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 23 miles northeast of Port Mansfield to 6 miles northwest of Holly Beach to 7 miles southwest of Villa Nueva Elementary School. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harlingen, San Benito, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Santa Rosa, South Padre Island, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Palm Valley and Los Indios. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for Deep South Texas.alerts.weather.gov