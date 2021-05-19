Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Marmaton River near Nevada. * Until Thursday evening. * At 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, minor flooding occurs near the gage site and affects low lying areas along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 11/02/2013.