Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until Sunday evening. * At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.2 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.8 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, flood waters impact low lying areas west of Schell City. County roads west and north of Route M become flooded. The Four River Conservation Area 10 miles west of Schell City floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.8 feet on 05/02/2016.