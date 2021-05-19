newsbreak-logo
Bates County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until Sunday evening. * At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.2 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.8 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, flood waters impact low lying areas west of Schell City. County roads west and north of Route M become flooded. The Four River Conservation Area 10 miles west of Schell City floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.8 feet on 05/02/2016.

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Polk; St. Clair; Vernon FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CEDAR, NORTHEASTERN DADE, NORTHWESTERN GREENE, SOUTHWESTERN POLK, SOUTH CENTRAL ST. CLAIR AND EASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms is coming to an end. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Walnut Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Dadeville, Jerico Springs and Aldrich. This includes the following low water crossings Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills, Route M at Bear Creek east of Stockton, Route W at Turkey Creek just west of Eudora, Highway 215 west of Bona and Farm Road 22 at Asher Creek 6 miles east of Walnut Grove.
Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bates; Cass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.
Effective: 2021-05-09 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Effective: 2021-04-30 06:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northwestern Pettis County in central Missouri Northwestern Bates County in west central Missouri Southern Cass County in west central Missouri Central Johnson MO County in west central Missouri * Until 730 AM CDT Thursday. * At 1026 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Holden, Garden City, Archie, La Monte, Drexel, Whiteman Afb, Centerview, Merwin, Quick City, La Tour, Pittsville and Fayetteville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.