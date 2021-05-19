newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Will Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Take Over Kylie Cosmetics in the Future?

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiaWO_0a4RrKGu00
Greg Swales

Kylie Jenner is showing off her curves on the cover of tmrw!

In the issue, Jenner opened up on her life as the mom of daughter Stormi, 3, who could one day be the head of her mega successful Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Jenner shared of her child with rapper Travis Scott, “Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to.”

Kylie emphasized, “Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me. I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1os7S0_0a4RrKGu00
Greg Swales

The 23-year-old also showed major appreciation to her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters, who she calls her “best support group.” She said, “Growing up watching my older sisters and my mom was just incredible. Seeing how my mom deals with the balance of motherhood and business, she's just the most accomplished woman I know. My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent."

Jenner also discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to “just stop” and “be still.” She said, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a moment to just stop, be still, and not have work until then. It was a difficult time for so many, I feel very lucky that I could take that time to just be with my daughter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FAF5_0a4RrKGu00
Greg Swales

For more on Kylie, visit tmrwmagazine.com!

extratv

extratv

34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kylie Cosmetics#Motherhood#In The Future#Tmrwmagazine Com#Daughter Stormi#Rapper Travis Scott#Brand#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Skin Caregothammag.com

Weekly Routine: Try Kylie Jenner's Daily, Dewy Skincare Routine

Billionaire Kylie Jenner launched her own skincare line in May of 2019, and to celebrate the venture, she shared her personal skincare routine on her YouTube Channel. Jenner is absolutely fabulous, of course, in an all-pink bathroom to match her rosy, ostrich-feather robe. The entrepreurial empress begins by removing her makeup with her Kylie Skin face wash. She swears that "you only really need one pump" to clean you face. She's also quite proud of the fact that it won't leave your skin feeling stripped and dry.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner "Not Fully Back Together" Despite Birthday PDA

Let the rumors continue... according to multiple sources, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are not back together, despite videos showing them very publicly displaying their affection for one another during La Flame's birthday weekend in Miami. After Kylie Jenner was spotted in Miami for Travis Scott's birthday party, fans speculated...
Celebritiesbeautypackaging.com

Here's Why Coty Is Relaunching Kylie Cosmetics

The Internet is buzzing about how Kylie Cosmetics' website is blank, with the message, "Something is Coming." The brand's Instagram is also blank—every photo has been deleted, except one. Kylie Jenner is standing alone against a blank wall, arms to her side, in a pink satin bra and matching leggings.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner Aims to Conquer Swimwear and Beach Gear Business

Kylie Jenner wants everyone in the pool this summer, provided they’re wearing a certain type of swimwear. Kylie filed legal docs to trademark “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”. It appears Kylie’s looking to market sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and...
Beauty & FashionRochester Sentinel

Kylie Jenner working on swimwear collection

Kylie Jenner is working on a swimwear collection. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to trademark the terms "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner".
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist is launching a range of makeup brushes and they are PHENOMENAL

Any Kardashian-Jenner stan worth their salt will already know who Ariel Tejada (aka @makeupbyariel) is. And if you don't, you'll have definitely come across his work. He's responsible for painting the faces of some of the world's biggest celebs (Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Rosalia, to name a few). And with 2.4 million Insta followers – and counting – he's a star in his own right.
Designers & Collectionsimdb.com

Save 50% On Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Line at Kohl's This Weekend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. So many of us have been trying to "Keep Up With" Kendall and Kylie Jenner's style, but, unfortunately, most of us don't have that Kardashian/Jenner shopping budget. However, the sisters have designed a line of clothes and accessories for Kohl's that are very budget-friendly. Not only that, but the styles are actually on sale for 40% off right now. It gets even better though. You can save an additional 15% on sale prices when you use the promo...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Nori's Black Book Creator Answers All of Our Burning Kardashian Questions

Watch: Khloe Searches for Her Surrogate: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep8) The genius behind Nori's Black Book has finally been revealed!. The May 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians followed Kim Kardashian leading the search to figure out the identity of the fan behind the wildly popular North West parody Instagram account. By the end of the episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian came face to face with the woman (or should we say icon?) responsible: Meet Natalie, Dolls!
CelebritiesPosted by
HelloGiggles

Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Retro Barbie With New Bangs

Kylie Jenner is an expert at switching up her hairstyles, often debuting a fun new color or cut every other week on her Instagram. This year, however, she's been keeping her look more consistent, sticking to that classic Kardashian-Jenner look of a long, dark brunette mane. While that look is always a winner, we couldn't help but get excited when we spotted a hair change in Jenner's most recent post for Kylie Cosmetics.