Will Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Take Over Kylie Cosmetics in the Future?

Greg Swales

Kylie Jenner is showing off her curves on the cover of tmrw!

In the issue, Jenner opened up on her life as the mom of daughter Stormi, 3, who could one day be the head of her mega successful Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Jenner shared of her child with rapper Travis Scott, “Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to.”

Kylie emphasized, “Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me. I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."

The 23-year-old also showed major appreciation to her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters, who she calls her “best support group.” She said, “Growing up watching my older sisters and my mom was just incredible. Seeing how my mom deals with the balance of motherhood and business, she's just the most accomplished woman I know. My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent."

Jenner also discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to “just stop” and “be still.” She said, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a moment to just stop, be still, and not have work until then. It was a difficult time for so many, I feel very lucky that I could take that time to just be with my daughter.”

For more on Kylie, visit tmrwmagazine.com!